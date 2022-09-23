https://sputniknews.com/20220923/us-in-talks-to-expedite-construction-of-australias-first-nuclear-submarines---reports-1101155002.html
US in Talks to Expedite Construction of Australia's First Nuclear Submarines - Reports
US in Talks to Expedite Construction of Australia's First Nuclear Submarines - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is in the middle of discussions to expedite the construction of Australia's first nuclear-powered submarines as...
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is in the middle of discussions to expedite the construction of Australia's first nuclear-powered submarines as guaranteed in the AUKUS defense pact, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The report said, citing Western officials, that the United States wants to build the first several nuclear-powered submarines for Australia and provide it a fleet by the mid-2030s in response to China's growing military power,
The United States' recommendation has not yet been formally approved, but a final decision on this matter is expected in March, the report said.
The report also highlights the challenges the United States would face to complete the task, including the need to secure billions of dollars to expand its submarine-production capacity and to secure a contribution from Australia to back the effort.