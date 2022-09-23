https://sputniknews.com/20220923/us-in-talks-to-expedite-construction-of-australias-first-nuclear-submarines---reports-1101155002.html

US in Talks to Expedite Construction of Australia's First Nuclear Submarines - Reports

US in Talks to Expedite Construction of Australia's First Nuclear Submarines - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is in the middle of discussions to expedite the construction of Australia's first nuclear-powered submarines as... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-23T20:33+0000

2022-09-23T20:33+0000

2022-09-23T20:33+0000

military

us

austria

royal australian navy

nuclear submarines

aukus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0b/1099495217_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_04a7eba3693142b900066507d93f305b.jpg

The report said, citing Western officials, that the United States wants to build the first several nuclear-powered submarines for Australia and provide it a fleet by the mid-2030s in response to China's growing military power,The United States' recommendation has not yet been formally approved, but a final decision on this matter is expected in March, the report said.The report also highlights the challenges the United States would face to complete the task, including the need to secure billions of dollars to expand its submarine-production capacity and to secure a contribution from Australia to back the effort.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, austria, royal australian navy, nuclear submarines, aukus