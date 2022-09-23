https://sputniknews.com/20220923/the-world-needs-to-unite-against-a-world-war-iii-scenario-1101109248.html
The World Needs to Unite Against a World War III Scenario
the backstory
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | We Live in Interesting Times, Putin Mentions Nukes, and TurkeyThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | John Fetterman Wants to Turn Pennsylvania into a Philadelphia, The Pennsylvania Republican Party, and Trump's Messy BaggageIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Scott Ritter about Turkey's position on the Donbass recognition, China, and talks of using nuclear weapons by NATO. Scott discussed India's border problems and Russia's involvement in the Asia Pacific partnerships. Scott explained the status of the Russian special military operation and the mobilization of three hundred military reservists.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about the 2022 Pennsylvania Senate race, Philadelphians living in their cars, and John Fetterman obsessed with marijuana. Thom explained his prediction for the Pennsylvania Governor race and why Pennsylvania Republicans are so weak Thom talked about the clear cognitive issues with John Fetterman and the media's avoidance of the obvious health problems of Fetterman.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | We Live in Interesting Times, Putin Mentions Nukes, and Turkey
Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | John Fetterman Wants to Turn Pennsylvania into a Philadelphia, The Pennsylvania Republican Party, and Trump's Messy Baggage
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Scott Ritter about Turkey's position on the Donbass recognition, China, and talks of using nuclear weapons by NATO. Scott discussed India's border problems and Russia's involvement in the Asia Pacific partnerships. Scott explained the status of the Russian special military operation and the mobilization of three hundred military reservists.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about the 2022 Pennsylvania Senate race, Philadelphians living in their cars, and John Fetterman obsessed with marijuana. Thom explained his prediction for the Pennsylvania Governor race and why Pennsylvania Republicans are so weak Thom talked about the clear cognitive issues with John Fetterman and the media's avoidance of the obvious health problems of Fetterman.
