Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
On September 19, the civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics appealed to authorities to hold referendums to become part of Russia. The initiative was joined by the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.
Majority of Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Residents in Favor of Their Regions Joining Russia - Poll
Majority of Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Residents in Favor of Their Regions Joining Russia - Poll
Referendums on the territorial affiliation of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions are taking place on... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International
The Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) has presented data from a survey conducted by the Expert Institute for Social Research (EIS) among residents of the DPR, LPR, and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.According to the survey, the majority of the interviewed residents of the DPR, LPR, and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions declared their intention to cast their votes on the territorial affiliation of their regions. The maximum declared turnout was recorded in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics - 87% each. In the Zaporozhye region, the figure was 80%, while in Kherson it was 69%. The absolute majority of DPR and LPR residents who are ready to take part in the referendum are in favor of the republics joining Russia as subjects of the Russian Federation (97% each). 3% of the respondents found it difficult to give an answer or did not make up their minds at the time.The surveyed residents of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions who declared their intention to take part in the vote, also said they supported secession from Ukraine and the entry of the regions into Russia as subjects (87% and 89%, respectively). 2% of the residents of these regions opposed such a decision, while one in ten found it difficult to answer or had not yet decided (11% and 9%, respectively).
Ballot paper for the referendum on the Kherson region joining Russia, September 23, 2022
Referendums on the territorial affiliation of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions are taking place on September 23-27.
The Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) has presented data from a survey conducted by the Expert Institute for Social Research (EIS) among residents of the DPR, LPR, and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.
According to the survey, the majority of the interviewed residents of the DPR, LPR, and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions declared their intention to cast their votes on the territorial affiliation of their regions. The maximum declared turnout was recorded in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics - 87% each. In the Zaporozhye region, the figure was 80%, while in Kherson it was 69%.
The absolute majority of DPR and LPR residents who are ready to take part in the referendum are in favor of the republics joining Russia as subjects of the Russian Federation (97% each). 3% of the respondents found it difficult to give an answer or did not make up their minds at the time.
A volunteer distributes information materials in preparation for the referendum on joining Russia on the street of Melitopol, Zaporozhye region
Donbass, Kherson & Zaporozhye Referendums to Join Russia
Key Aspects of Referendums in DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye
08:22 GMT
The surveyed residents of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions who declared their intention to take part in the vote, also said they supported secession from Ukraine and the entry of the regions into Russia as subjects (87% and 89%, respectively). 2% of the residents of these regions opposed such a decision, while one in ten found it difficult to answer or had not yet decided (11% and 9%, respectively).
