25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye, Kherson Regions Hold Referendums on Joining Russia
LIVE UPDATES: DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye, Kherson Regions Hold Referendums on Joining Russia
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
ukraine
donbass
Preparation for the referendum on joining Russia

LIVE UPDATES: DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye, Kherson Regions Hold Referendums on Joining Russia

05:17 GMT 23.09.2022
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian aggression.
On Tuesday, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, along with the Russian-controlled parts of the regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson, said that they would hold referendums on accession to Russia from 23 to 27 September.
The next day, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization in the country. The measure is prompted by the need to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) contact line with Ukrainian forces and Russian-controlled territories.
The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding referendums. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR as independent states and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the two breakaway republics.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
05:17 GMT 23.09.2022
Referendum on Joining Russia Starts in LPR - Election Commission
The referendum on joining Russia has begun throughout the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the LPR central election commission told Sputnik on Friday.

"Starting from 08.00 [Moscow time, 05:00 GMT], polling stations begin their work," the commission said.
05:17 GMT 23.09.2022
Referendum on Joining Russia Starts in DPR - Election Commission
The referendum on joining Russia has begun throughout the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Vladimir Vysotsky, the head of the DPR central election commission, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Today at 08.00 Moscow time [05:00 GMT], the process of holding a referendum on the DPR joining Russia as a subject began. Voting takes place according to the previously established form throughout the territory of the DPR, controlled by the authorities of the republic," Vysotsky said.
