https://sputniknews.com/20220922/washingtons-obstacles-in-military-cooperation-with-ankara-affects-nato-security-erdogan-says-1101069922.html

Washington's Obstacles in Military Cooperation With Ankara Affects NATO Security, Erdogan Says

Washington's Obstacles in Military Cooperation With Ankara Affects NATO Security, Erdogan Says

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Obstacles in defense cooperation between Turkey and the United States affect the security of NATO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-22T05:46+0000

2022-09-22T05:46+0000

2022-09-22T06:21+0000

world

us

turkey

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655251_0:0:2833:1594_1920x0_80_0_0_493eddc6a465db16da0b73ade4794ff4.jpg

"Artificial obstacles to our defense cooperation with the US, which are contrary to the allied law, also negatively affect NATO security landscape," Erdogan told a meeting of the Turkish-US Business Council in New York.The president noted that the biased attitude that has developed as a result of pressure from certain lobbies on decision-makers also harms the American interests."In the meantime, Erdogan said that Turkey is seeking to increase the volume of gas purchased from the US.Turkey's main gas suppliers now are Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran.The US has earlier sent an official notice to Turkey about its exclusion from the program for the supply of advanced F-35 fighter jets due to Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems. Washington canceled the joint memorandum on the F-35 with Turkey, signing it with the seven remaining partners in the F-35 project - the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Canada, and Norway. Erdogan subsequently said the US invited Ankara to buy other fighters, but of the fourth generation - F-16. The issue is to be agreed upon in the US Congress - the State Department is lobbying for it, convincing congressmen that the deal is in Washington's interest.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, turkey, nato