https://sputniknews.com/20220922/wall-streets-famous-charging-bull-statue-vandalized-with-fk-the-queen-graffiti-1101074351.html

Wall Street's Famous Charging Bull Statue Vandalized With ‘F**k the Queen' Graffiti

Wall Street's Famous Charging Bull Statue Vandalized With ‘F**k the Queen' Graffiti

The famous Bull of Wall Street or the Bowling Green Bull has been a feature New York City's financial district since 1989 and has been vandalized several times... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-22T11:39+0000

2022-09-22T11:39+0000

2022-09-22T11:39+0000

americas

new york

police

wall street

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105641/48/1056414863_0:93:2879:1712_1920x0_80_0_0_d8836d05661d73665a9284bddf340b00.jpg

Four vandals are wanted by NYPD for scrawling “f**k the Queen” on the Wall Street Charging Bull on 9 September, according to the police.The suspects appear to be a group of two young women and two young men. Two of the vandals held hands as the entourage strolled down the street.According to the police, the obscene message was carved into the iconic bronze sculpture, created by Italian artist Arturo di Modica, in the financial district around 2.30am on 9 September - a day after Queen Elizabeth II died.The incident, happened just hours after the Queen’s death.In September 2019, a Texas man was arrested after he allegedly smashed the statue with a metal banjo which left a gash in its right horn.

americas

new york

wall street

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new york, police, wall street