Wall Street's Famous Charging Bull Statue Vandalized With 'F**k the Queen' Graffiti
Wall Street's Famous Charging Bull Statue Vandalized With ‘F**k the Queen' Graffiti
The famous Bull of Wall Street or the Bowling Green Bull has been a feature New York City's financial district since 1989 and has been vandalized several times...
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105641/48/1056414863_0:93:2879:1712_1920x0_80_0_0_d8836d05661d73665a9284bddf340b00.jpg
Four vandals are wanted by NYPD for scrawling "f**k the Queen" on the Wall Street Charging Bull on 9 September, according to the police.The suspects appear to be a group of two young women and two young men. Two of the vandals held hands as the entourage strolled down the street.According to the police, the obscene message was carved into the iconic bronze sculpture, created by Italian artist Arturo di Modica, in the financial district around 2.30am on 9 September - a day after Queen Elizabeth II died.The incident, happened just hours after the Queen's death.In September 2019, a Texas man was arrested after he allegedly smashed the statue with a metal banjo which left a gash in its right horn.
11:39 GMT 22.09.2022
© AP Photo / David KarpWall Street's bull statue
Wall Street's bull statue
© AP Photo / David Karp
The famous Bull of Wall Street or the Bowling Green Bull has been a feature New York City's financial district since 1989 and has been vandalized several times before, including twice in 2019.
Four vandals are wanted by NYPD for scrawling “f**k the Queen” on the Wall Street Charging Bull on 9 September, according to the police.
The suspects appear to be a group of two young women and two young men. Two of the vandals held hands as the entourage strolled down the street.
According to the police, the obscene message was carved into the iconic bronze sculpture, created by Italian artist Arturo di Modica, in the financial district around 2.30am on 9 September - a day after Queen Elizabeth II died.
The incident, happened just hours after the Queen’s death.
In September 2019, a Texas man was arrested after he allegedly smashed the statue with a metal banjo which left a gash in its right horn.
