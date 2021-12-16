Vandal Tarnishes Wall Street's Famous Charging Bull Statue With Swastika

New York City police are looking for a vandal who painted swastikas on several sites, including Wall Street's famed Charging Bull and City Hall.The police released footage from CCTV cameras and hope that they will help in the search for the offender.According to the police, the same person may be connected to a similar incident at a construction site on 3 December, where an unknown person painted three swastikas on the wall.The bronze statue of the "Charging Bull" is 3.4 meters high and 4.9 meters long. It was created by the Italian sculptor Arturo Di Modica and installed in 1989 in front of the New York Stock Exchange as a symbol of rebirth from the 1987 stock market crisis.
The New York Police Department hate crimes task force said that the sign was painted on Charging Bull on 14 December, and the day before, a swastika appeared on a pillar outside the entrance to City Hall, according to the CNN.
