Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/vandal-tarnishes-wall-streets-famous-charging-bull-statue-with-swastika-1091559771.html
Vandal Tarnishes Wall Street's Famous Charging Bull Statue With Swastika
Vandal Tarnishes Wall Street's Famous Charging Bull Statue With Swastika
The New York Police Department hate crimes task force said that the sign was painted on Charging Bull on 14 December, and the day before, a swastika appeared... 16.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-16T05:05+0000
2021-12-16T05:05+0000
us
police
wall street
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083341161_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8d57bca88337190c3f2a4638727a108d.jpg
New York City police are looking for a vandal who painted swastikas on several sites, including Wall Street's famed Charging Bull and City Hall.The police released footage from CCTV cameras and hope that they will help in the search for the offender.According to the police, the same person may be connected to a similar incident at a construction site on 3 December, where an unknown person painted three swastikas on the wall.The bronze statue of the "Charging Bull" is 3.4 meters high and 4.9 meters long. It was created by the Italian sculptor Arturo Di Modica and installed in 1989 in front of the New York Stock Exchange as a symbol of rebirth from the 1987 stock market crisis.
wall street
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083341161_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_00206523a158ad8230d7f5900ac2f913.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, police, wall street

Vandal Tarnishes Wall Street's Famous Charging Bull Statue With Swastika

05:05 GMT 16.12.2021
© REUTERS / Carlo AllegriThe Charging Bull or Wall Street Bull is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 16, 2019.
The Charging Bull or Wall Street Bull is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 16, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© REUTERS / Carlo Allegri
Subscribe
The New York Police Department hate crimes task force said that the sign was painted on Charging Bull on 14 December, and the day before, a swastika appeared on a pillar outside the entrance to City Hall, according to the CNN.
New York City police are looking for a vandal who painted swastikas on several sites, including Wall Street's famed Charging Bull and City Hall.
The police released footage from CCTV cameras and hope that they will help in the search for the offender.
According to the police, the same person may be connected to a similar incident at a construction site on 3 December, where an unknown person painted three swastikas on the wall.
The bronze statue of the "Charging Bull" is 3.4 meters high and 4.9 meters long. It was created by the Italian sculptor Arturo Di Modica and installed in 1989 in front of the New York Stock Exchange as a symbol of rebirth from the 1987 stock market crisis.
004101
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:23 GMTTrouble in Paradise? J.Lo 'Pissed' Over Ben Affleck Blaming Drinking on Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner
06:18 GMT1971 War Anniversary: India Hails Its 'Unique' Ties With Bangladesh, Unaffected by China's Influence
06:00 GMTReport Finds Young Swedes Getting Robbed by Immigrants
05:49 GMT'Old Boris Magic Wearing Thin': Tory Rebels Warn PM of Possible Leadership Challenge 'On the Cards'
05:22 GMTNordics Knocked Down by Record COVID-19 Infection, Hospitalisation Rates
05:05 GMTVandal Tarnishes Wall Street's Famous Charging Bull Statue With Swastika
04:41 GMTEU Officials to Meet Senior US Diplomat After Her Visits to Russia, Ukraine, Spokesman Says
04:29 GMTPentagon Concerned Over Chinese Military Buildup Near Border With India, Reports Say
04:19 GMTRT Launches Broadcast Channel in Germany
04:10 GMT'Egregious Actions': Trump Allies Ask McCarthy to Remove Cheney, Kinzinger From House GOP Conference
03:40 GMTMusic Producer ‘Flow La Movie’ & Eight Others Die in Plane Crash in the Dominican Republic
03:31 GMTUS Navy Joins Air Force in Discharging Service Members Over COVID Vaccine Noncompliance
02:39 GMTUS Backs Turkish-Armenian Steps to Normalize Ties, Raises Concerns Over Karabakh Tensions
02:12 GMTReport Uncovers Chinese Telecom Giant Huawei’s Large Catalog of Surveillance Products
01:48 GMTVideo: Florida Airbase Evacuated After Explosive Device Reportedly 'Became Loose'
01:40 GMTBiden Nominates Figure Skater Michelle Kwan to Be New US Envoy to Belize - White House
00:29 GMTUS Investigated Possible Role of Soviet Union in John Kennedy's Assassination - Archives
YesterdayNWS Issues Multi-State Tornado Warnings for US Midwest as Twisters Touch Down in Nebraska, Iowa
YesterdayIAEA Chief Says 2015 Nuclear Deal Needs ‘Adjustments’ in 2022 for ‘A Very Different Iran’
YesterdaySyrian Air Defenses Engage Hostile Targets Over Damascus, at Least 1 Soldier Killed - State Media