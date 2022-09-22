https://sputniknews.com/20220922/unga-why-non-western-states-reject-us-narrative-on-ukraine-1101084939.html

UNGA: Why Non-Western States Reject US Narrative on Ukraine

Earlier this week, the leaders of a number of non-Western countries departed from the Ukraine crisis agenda promoted by the West at the 77th session of the UN... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International

During their speeches at UNGA, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar shifted the major focus to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as the climate change, refugee, and energy crises. President Macky Sall of Senegal, who chairs the African Union (AU), warned against turning Africa into a theater of a "new Cold War" between great powers, alluding to the pressure exerted by the West on the continent's leaders to pick sides in the Ukraine conflict.While delivering his speech on Tuesday, Sheikh Al Thani called for a peaceful solution of the Ukraine crisis, placing a bigger emphasis on other urgent issues, such as the Israeli-Palestinian standoff; the conflicts in Syria, Libya and Yemen; Afghanistan's isolation; and the problem of energy shortages.For his part, Senegalese President and AU Chair Macky Sall raised the issue of the under-representation of Africa on the world stage: "I would like to remind you of our request for the African Union to be granted a seat within the G20, so that Africa can, at last, be represented where decisions are taken that affect 1,400,000,000 Africans." Sall also reminded the audience that the spread of terrorism in Africa is "not just an African matter," but "a global threat that falls under the primary purview of the (UN) Security Council."Likewise, President Faustin-Archange Touadéra of the Central African Republic (CAR) singled out the serious security, food, and public health crises faced by the CAR and other African states, which have been exacerbated by a persistent lack of international financial support.When it comes to African countries, many of them are not eager to join the West's anti-Russia camp, given that Russia – as well as China – "has been very proactive in assisting" the continent, according to Rasmussen.However, the West is not satisfied with the Global South's neutrality and is unlikely to reduce its pressure, according to the scholar. He projects that the West will try to continue support for Kiev "rather than seeking peace or recognizing Russia’s valid security concerns." Rasmussen also expects increased tensions around the world, which could include the resurrection of Daesh*, increased violence in Syria and Libya, tensions in Taiwan, Kosovo, Nagorno-Karabakh, etc."Moreover, we will see the threat of the use of secondary sanctions on neutral countries, such as we have recently seen regarding the use of the Mir card in Turkey, Vietnam and Kazakhstan," the scholar notes. "Additionally, we may make desperate attempts at more color revolutions."At the same time, Rasmussen acknowledges that "the draconian and ill-thought sanctions on Russia have backfired," with the EU and the UK being economically hurt much more seriously than the US.

