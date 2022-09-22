https://sputniknews.com/20220922/india-begins-non-meat-exports-to-us-in-bid-to-cash-in-on-booming-vegan-market-1101083403.html
India Begins Non-Meat Exports to US in Bid to Cash in on Booming Vegan Market
India Begins Non-Meat Exports to US in Bid to Cash in on Booming Vegan Market
According to recent studies, the global vegan food market is set to grow to around $22 billion by 2026, with the US and Europe contributing the largest share... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-22T12:09+0000
2022-09-22T12:09+0000
2022-09-22T12:09+0000
veganism
vegan
us
canada
plant
china
japan
dairy products
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101084567_0:13:2925:1658_1920x0_80_0_0_d1211b91ec271a8afb17b448f6edb72e.jpg
India on Thursday supplied its first consignment of plant-based meat products to the United States, in line with the current veggie trends in the Western hemisphere.The 5,000 kg consignment consisted of mini samosas (traditional fried pastry with a savory filling of potato), hot and spicy strips, momos, spring rolls, nuggets, and grilled patty, among other products.The ministry added that vegan food products, rich in fiber and containing less cholesterol, are attracting people globally.Indian exporters have are also planning to supply vegan food products, including pancakes, snacks, cheese, etc., to Australia, Israel, New Zealand, and others in the coming months.Recent market research conducted by London-based Technavio suggests that the vegan food market is expected to grow to $21.46 billion by 2026, with an annual growth of 12.25 percent.Around 40 percent of the total vegan food requirements would originate from the US and Canada, while substantial growth is also expected in China and Japan.
canada
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101084567_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_392e88de2110c105f9d35a6823edd3af.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
veganism, vegan, us, canada, plant, china, japan, dairy products
veganism, vegan, us, canada, plant, china, japan, dairy products
India Begins Non-Meat Exports to US in Bid to Cash in on Booming Vegan Market
According to recent studies, the global vegan food market is set to grow to around $22 billion by 2026, with the US and Europe contributing the largest share. Indian businesses entered this segment only recently, with an eye on accelerating demand for vegan food.
India on Thursday supplied its first consignment of plant-based meat products
to the United States, in line with the current veggie trends in the Western hemisphere.
The 5,000 kg consignment consisted of mini samosas (traditional fried pastry with a savory filling of potato), hot and spicy strips, momos, spring rolls, nuggets, and grilled patty, among other products.
"With the growing popularity of vegan food products in developed countries, the plant-based food products have a huge export potential in the international market due to the high nutrient value of the vegan food products," India's Commerce Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that vegan food products, rich in fiber and containing less cholesterol, are attracting people globally
.
Indian exporters have are also planning to supply vegan food products, including pancakes, snacks, cheese, etc., to Australia, Israel, New Zealand, and others in the coming months.
Recent market research conducted by London-based Technavio suggests that the vegan food market is expected to grow to $21.46 billion by 2026, with an annual growth of 12.25 percent.
Around 40 percent of the total vegan food requirements would originate from the US and Canada, while substantial growth is also expected in China and Japan.