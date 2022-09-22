https://sputniknews.com/20220922/india-begins-non-meat-exports-to-us-in-bid-to-cash-in-on-booming-vegan-market-1101083403.html

India Begins Non-Meat Exports to US in Bid to Cash in on Booming Vegan Market

According to recent studies, the global vegan food market is set to grow to around $22 billion by 2026, with the US and Europe contributing the largest share... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International

India on Thursday supplied its first consignment of plant-based meat products to the United States, in line with the current veggie trends in the Western hemisphere.The 5,000 kg consignment consisted of mini samosas (traditional fried pastry with a savory filling of potato), hot and spicy strips, momos, spring rolls, nuggets, and grilled patty, among other products.The ministry added that vegan food products, rich in fiber and containing less cholesterol, are attracting people globally.Indian exporters have are also planning to supply vegan food products, including pancakes, snacks, cheese, etc., to Australia, Israel, New Zealand, and others in the coming months.Recent market research conducted by London-based Technavio suggests that the vegan food market is expected to grow to $21.46 billion by 2026, with an annual growth of 12.25 percent.Around 40 percent of the total vegan food requirements would originate from the US and Canada, while substantial growth is also expected in China and Japan.

