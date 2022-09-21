International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20220921/video-idf-successfully-tests-advanced-anti-ship-missile-1101060099.html
VIDEO: IDF 'Successfully' Tests Advanced Anti-Ship Missile
VIDEO: IDF 'Successfully' Tests Advanced Anti-Ship Missile
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday a successful test of an advanced anti-ship missile amid ongoing tensions between... 21.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-21T17:45+0000
2022-09-21T17:45+0000
military
middle east
israel
lebanon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106571/48/1065714877_0:0:2049:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_f2b5714defab2e172e43b8181c24534e.jpg
"Throughout the month of August, the Israeli Navy, together with the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&amp;D) and the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), completed a complex test of a 'Gabriel V' anti-ship missile. This test is an additional milestone in the ongoing effort to operationally develop the Israeli Navy’s Sa’ar 6-class corvettes," the IDF said in a statement.The statement describes Gabriel V as a cutting-edge, long-range anti-ship missile system that is capable of flying for "hundreds of kilometers" under different naval and aerial conditions. The missile is said to be capable of destroying a wide range of targets and will serve, among other things, to defend Israel's strategic assets.Israel and Lebanon have attempted since 1996 to resolve an overlap between the two nations' territorial waters situated over large fossil fuel deposits. The US-mediated negotiations began in 2020. Lebanon initially laid claims to 860 square kilometers (332 square miles) of waters but then modified the bid to include an extra 1,430 square kilometers encompassing part of the Karish gas field, claimed in its entirety by Israel. Israel refused to discuss those new terms.
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106571/48/1065714877_26:0:1839:1360_1920x0_80_0_0_18d88138bdbda24a6104fb96b6975344.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, israel, lebanon
middle east, israel, lebanon

VIDEO: IDF 'Successfully' Tests Advanced Anti-Ship Missile

17:45 GMT 21.09.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Israel Defense Forces / Brother's Keeper Operation in Judea & SamariaSoldats israéliens
Soldats israéliens - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Israel Defense Forces / Brother's Keeper Operation in Judea & Samaria
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday a successful test of an advanced anti-ship missile amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement due to a maritime borders dispute.
"Throughout the month of August, the Israeli Navy, together with the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) and the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), completed a complex test of a 'Gabriel V' anti-ship missile. This test is an additional milestone in the ongoing effort to operationally develop the Israeli Navy’s Sa’ar 6-class corvettes," the IDF said in a statement.
The statement describes Gabriel V as a cutting-edge, long-range anti-ship missile system that is capable of flying for "hundreds of kilometers" under different naval and aerial conditions. The missile is said to be capable of destroying a wide range of targets and will serve, among other things, to defend Israel's strategic assets.
Israel and Lebanon have attempted since 1996 to resolve an overlap between the two nations' territorial waters situated over large fossil fuel deposits. The US-mediated negotiations began in 2020. Lebanon initially laid claims to 860 square kilometers (332 square miles) of waters but then modified the bid to include an extra 1,430 square kilometers encompassing part of the Karish gas field, claimed in its entirety by Israel. Israel refused to discuss those new terms.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала