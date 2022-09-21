International
King Charles III Ignores Black Person's Handshake, Infuriating Africans
King Charles III Ignores Black Person's Handshake, Infuriating Africans
Charles III previously denied racism allegation against him which emerged amid claims that an unnamed UK royal family member made comments about the skin color
A viral video of UK King Charles III, where he greets people who'd come to say their goodbyes to the late queen, has sparked fury online among African netizens.The video shows King Charles in front of the crowd of people, shaking their hands; at some point the royal seemingly ignores a black man, failing to properly shake his hand. The clip angered netizens, who rushed to accuse the monarch of racism.Ahmed Mohamed Asmali, CEO of the Kenyan PR firm Asmali Media, lashed out at Charles III on Twitter, while also recounting that African leaders were transferred to Westminster Abbey for a ceremony dedicated to the late queen on a bus.London decided to transport most of the world leaders who attended the funeral by bus. One exception was US President Joe Biden, who opted for a limo: he ended up being stuck in London traffic on his way to the abbey.Many netizens believed that King Charles III intentionally ignored the black man amid hundreds of people attending the royal farewell event.Others defended the royal and noted that the black man tried to force his handshake on the king.One netizen highlighted that the King looked a bit distracted and apparently simply missed the guy in the crowd.A twitter user with the nickname Akunaebuaju na Mbaise found another video from the same event, where the monarch can be seen shaking the hand of another black man without any reservations, with the author of the post pointing out it voided any claims of racism directed against Charles III.
11:23 GMT 21.09.2022
Charles III previously denied racism allegation against him which emerged amid claims that an unnamed UK royal family member made comments about the skin color of the firstborn child of the Duchess of Sussex, Megan Markle.
A viral video of UK King Charles III, where he greets people who'd come to say their goodbyes to the late queen, has sparked fury online among African netizens.
The video shows King Charles in front of the crowd of people, shaking their hands; at some point the royal seemingly ignores a black man, failing to properly shake his hand. The clip angered netizens, who rushed to accuse the monarch of racism.
Ahmed Mohamed Asmali, CEO of the Kenyan PR firm Asmali Media, lashed out at Charles III on Twitter, while also recounting that African leaders were transferred to Westminster Abbey for a ceremony dedicated to the late queen on a bus.
London decided to transport most of the world leaders who attended the funeral by bus. One exception was US President Joe Biden, who opted for a limo: he ended up being stuck in London traffic on his way to the abbey.
Many netizens believed that King Charles III intentionally ignored the black man amid hundreds of people attending the royal farewell event.
Others defended the royal and noted that the black man tried to force his handshake on the king.
One netizen highlighted that the King looked a bit distracted and apparently simply missed the guy in the crowd.
A twitter user with the nickname Akunaebuaju na Mbaise found another video from the same event, where the monarch can be seen shaking the hand of another black man without any reservations, with the author of the post pointing out it voided any claims of racism directed against Charles III.
