https://sputniknews.com/20220921/donbass-republics-will-vote-on-joining-russia-1101024080.html

Donbass Republics Will Vote on Joining Russia

Donbass Republics Will Vote on Joining Russia

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Uganda announcing an Ebola outbreak, and Delaware expecting migrant... 21.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-21T08:43+0000

2022-09-21T08:43+0000

2022-09-21T08:43+0000

radio sputnik

un

ron desantis

donbass

china

the backstory

radio

migration

nyc

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/14/1101023934_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0d125ab8d7112959ca2241959c7fc847.png

Donbass Republics will Vote on Joining Russia On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Uganda announcing an Ebola outbreak, and Delaware expecting migrant flights.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Russia will Increase its Military Forces, Putin's Address Delayed, and Ukraine Identifies 'Russian Collaborators'Susan Pai - Immigration Attorney | Sympathy for the Border States, Is Ron DeSantis Guilty of a Crime?, and Unauthorized AliensIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Mark Sleboda about the special military operation, Eastern Ukraine, and the self-censorship of Ukrainians in the East. Mark talked about the potential for World War III and the referendums in the Donbass region. Mark discussed the amount of military training for Ukraine by NATO and Russia views this war as an existential war.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Susan Pai about compassion in immigration, Ron DeSantis under investigation, and how the immigration system is broken. Susan discussed the homeless shelters in New York City and the prioritization of illegal immigrants, by these homeless shelters. Susan explained the laws Ron DeSantis may have broken and Susan's view on the flights by Republican Governors.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

donbass

china

nyc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio sputnik, un, ron desantis, donbass, china, аудио, radio, migration, nyc