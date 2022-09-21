International
Doing Away With British Legacy: Indian Army to Review Colonial-Era Practices & Insignia
Doing Away With British Legacy: Indian Army to Review Colonial-Era Practices & Insignia
On September 2, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a new ensign of the Indian Navy, discarding the colonial-era vestige of the Saint George's Cross.
The Indian Army is all set to shred many of the British-era colonial practices and traditions, including the names of units and regiments of the force, and pre-independence battle honors.Many Indian defence institutes, hostels, and officer mess still carry English names, such as Pune-based Queen Mary's Technical Institute for Differently Abled Soldiers -- these will be reviewed.In addition to that, the Army will change some ceremonies to get rid of “archaic and inefficient practices.” Likewise, changes will be made to the rules for dining in the officers’ canteen.According to the Indian Army, it also needs to review these legacy practices to align the institution to national sentiment in consonance with the five vows that the prime minister has asked people to follow. The five vows include: developing India, removing any sign of servility, adopting pride in heritage, unity &amp; fulfilling duties.Addressing the Combined Commanders Conference last year, the Indian prime minister placed importance on "indigenizing" customs, procedures and doctrines of the Indian armed forces.Earlier this year, the traditional British hymn Abide With Me was dropped in the Beating Retreat ceremony and was replaced by India's patriotic song.Financial Express also reports that starting from 2023, the Army Parade will be "moving out of New Delhi. Next year, it will take place in Southern Command on January 15.
Doing Away With British Legacy: Indian Army to Review Colonial-Era Practices & Insignia

12:55 GMT 21.09.2022
Soldiers from the armed forces march during Independence Day celebrations at the historic 17th century Red Fort in New Delhi, India, on Sunay, Aug. 15, 2021.
Soldiers from the armed forces march during Independence Day celebrations at the historic 17th century Red Fort in New Delhi, India, on Sunay, Aug. 15, 2021. India commemorates its 1947 independence from British colonial rule on Aug. 15. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2022
On September 2, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a new ensign of the Indian Navy, discarding the colonial-era vestige of the Saint George's Cross. The new ensign bears the seal of the glorified Indian symbol Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who laid the foundations of the modern Indian Navy in the 17th century.
The Indian Army is all set to shred many of the British-era colonial practices and traditions, including the names of units and regiments of the force, and pre-independence battle honors.
Many Indian defence institutes, hostels, and officer mess still carry English names, such as Pune-based Queen Mary's Technical Institute for Differently Abled Soldiers -- these will be reviewed.
In addition to that, the Army will change some ceremonies to get rid of “archaic and inefficient practices.” Likewise, changes will be made to the rules for dining in the officers’ canteen.

“Some of the legacies practices which require a review like customs and traditions from the colonial and pre-colonial era, army uniforms and accoutrement, regulations, laws, rules, policies, unit establishment, institutes of colonial past, English names of some units, renaming the name of buildings, establishments, roads, parks, an institution like Auchinleck or Kitchener House,” reads the statement released by India’s Army headquarters.

According to the Indian Army, it also needs to review these legacy practices to align the institution to national sentiment in consonance with the five vows that the prime minister has asked people to follow. The five vows include: developing India, removing any sign of servility, adopting pride in heritage, unity & fulfilling duties.
Addressing the Combined Commanders Conference last year, the Indian prime minister placed importance on "indigenizing" customs, procedures and doctrines of the Indian armed forces.

In particular, Modi advised the three service chiefs to "get rid of legacy systems and practices that have outlived their utility and relevance".

Earlier this year, the traditional British hymn Abide With Me was dropped in the Beating Retreat ceremony and was replaced by India's patriotic song.
Financial Express also reports that starting from 2023, the Army Parade will be "moving out of New Delhi. Next year, it will take place in Southern Command on January 15.
