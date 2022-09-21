https://sputniknews.com/20220921/doing-away-with-british-legacy-indian-army-to-review-colonial-era-practices--insignia-1101045233.html

Doing Away With British Legacy: Indian Army to Review Colonial-Era Practices & Insignia

On September 2, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a new ensign of the Indian Navy, discarding the colonial-era vestige of the Saint George's Cross...

The Indian Army is all set to shred many of the British-era colonial practices and traditions, including the names of units and regiments of the force, and pre-independence battle honors.Many Indian defence institutes, hostels, and officer mess still carry English names, such as Pune-based Queen Mary's Technical Institute for Differently Abled Soldiers -- these will be reviewed.In addition to that, the Army will change some ceremonies to get rid of “archaic and inefficient practices.” Likewise, changes will be made to the rules for dining in the officers’ canteen.According to the Indian Army, it also needs to review these legacy practices to align the institution to national sentiment in consonance with the five vows that the prime minister has asked people to follow. The five vows include: developing India, removing any sign of servility, adopting pride in heritage, unity & fulfilling duties.Addressing the Combined Commanders Conference last year, the Indian prime minister placed importance on "indigenizing" customs, procedures and doctrines of the Indian armed forces.Earlier this year, the traditional British hymn Abide With Me was dropped in the Beating Retreat ceremony and was replaced by India's patriotic song.Financial Express also reports that starting from 2023, the Army Parade will be "moving out of New Delhi. Next year, it will take place in Southern Command on January 15.

