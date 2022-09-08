https://sputniknews.com/20220908/watch-indian-army-successfully-test-fires-multiple-quick-reaction-surface-to-air-missiles-1100531185.html

WATCH: Indian Army Successfully Test Fires Multiple Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles

WATCH: Indian Army Successfully Test Fires Multiple Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles

Over the past two to three months, the Indian Army and Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has test-fired over a dozen missiles. 08.09.2022, Sputnik International

The Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) is set to be inducted into the Indian Army following its successful completion of six flight tests on Thursday from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur Beach, off the coast of India's Odisha state.India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), along with Bharat Electronics Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited, developed the missile to protect moving armored columns from aerial attacks and carried out the flight tests against high-speed aerial targets posing various types of threats under different scenarios.Announcing the success of the QRSAM tests, the DRDO and the Indian Army in a statement revealed that the entire weapons system has indigenously-developed subsystems, including a radio frequency (RF) seeker, mobile launcher, fully automated command and control system, surveillance, and multifunction radars.The short-range surface-to-air missile system, it was stated, has several unique features, such as the potential to operate on the move with a search and track capability and ability to fire after a short halt.Moreover, it has two four-walled radars – the Active Array Battery Surveillance Radar and the Active Array Battery Multifunction Radar. Both of these encompass 360-degree coverage.

