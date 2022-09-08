International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220908/watch-indian-army-successfully-test-fires-multiple-quick-reaction-surface-to-air-missiles-1100531185.html
WATCH: Indian Army Successfully Test Fires Multiple Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles
WATCH: Indian Army Successfully Test Fires Multiple Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles
Over the past two to three months, the Indian Army and Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has test-fired over a dozen missiles. 08.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-08T14:01+0000
2022-09-08T14:04+0000
india
india's defense research and development organization (drdo)
indian army
missile
missile tests
missile test
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/08/1100550990_1:0:600:337_1920x0_80_0_0_a75aa82b914d402fef0a49533940758d.jpg
The Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) is set to be inducted into the Indian Army following its successful completion of six flight tests on Thursday from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur Beach, off the coast of India's Odisha state.India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), along with Bharat Electronics Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited, developed the missile to protect moving armored columns from aerial attacks and carried out the flight tests against high-speed aerial targets posing various types of threats under different scenarios.Announcing the success of the QRSAM tests, the DRDO and the Indian Army in a statement revealed that the entire weapons system has indigenously-developed subsystems, including a radio frequency (RF) seeker, mobile launcher, fully automated command and control system, surveillance, and multifunction radars.The short-range surface-to-air missile system, it was stated, has several unique features, such as the potential to operate on the move with a search and track capability and ability to fire after a short halt.Moreover, it has two four-walled radars – the Active Array Battery Surveillance Radar and the Active Array Battery Multifunction Radar. Both of these encompass 360-degree coverage.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/08/1100550990_76:0:525:337_1920x0_80_0_0_304199905751f2cf9ab58a741d7ce717.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india's defense research and development organization (drdo), indian army, missile, missile tests, missile test
india's defense research and development organization (drdo), indian army, missile, missile tests, missile test

WATCH: Indian Army Successfully Test Fires Multiple Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles

14:01 GMT 08.09.2022 (Updated: 14:04 GMT 08.09.2022)
© Photo : @DRDO_India / twitterQuick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) system being test-fired from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur off the Odisha coast on September 8, 2022
Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) system being test-fired from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur off the Odisha coast on September 8, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2022
© Photo : @DRDO_India / twitter
Subscribe
International
India
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Over the past two to three months, the Indian Army and Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has test-fired over a dozen missiles.
The Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) is set to be inducted into the Indian Army following its successful completion of six flight tests on Thursday from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur Beach, off the coast of India's Odisha state.
India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), along with Bharat Electronics Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited, developed the missile to protect moving armored columns from aerial attacks and carried out the flight tests against high-speed aerial targets posing various types of threats under different scenarios.
Announcing the success of the QRSAM tests, the DRDO and the Indian Army in a statement revealed that the entire weapons system has indigenously-developed subsystems, including a radio frequency (RF) seeker, mobile launcher, fully automated command and control system, surveillance, and multifunction radars.
The short-range surface-to-air missile system, it was stated, has several unique features, such as the potential to operate on the move with a search and track capability and ability to fire after a short halt.
Moreover, it has two four-walled radars – the Active Array Battery Surveillance Radar and the Active Array Battery Multifunction Radar. Both of these encompass 360-degree coverage.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала