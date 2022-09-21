https://sputniknews.com/20220921/adam-levine-denies-affair-with-sumner-stroh-admits-crossing-line-amid-flirty-texting-scandal-1101051594.html

Adam Levine Denies Affair With Sumner Stroh, Admits Crossing Line Amid Flirty Texting Scandal

Adam Levine Denies Affair With Sumner Stroh, Admits Crossing Line Amid Flirty Texting Scandal

The Maroon 5 frontman has found himself in hot water after model Sumner Stroh alleged that he had a year-long affair with her.

Adam Levine, who has been accused of sending “flirtatious” messages to women on social media and having an affair with model Sumner Stroh, confessed on Tuesday that he had “crossed the line.”However, the 43-year-old singer denied cheating on his pregnant wife, former Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, 34.Levine took to social media and said, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in any kind of flirtatious manner.”Regretting his action and calling it his “greatest mistake,” Levine vowed that he will work through the scandal with his wife Prinsloo.“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together,” he said.In a bombshell TikTok video which garnered over 15 million views, model Sumner Stroh claimed that she’d been in a relationship with Levine for about a year when she “graduated college in 2021.”Levine allegedly texted Stroh and said, “It is truly unreal how f–king hot you are. Like it blows my mind.”Stroh told Page Six that the alleged affair happened “last year” and was “physical, yes, but I’m not saying anything further.”She also shared that for months, they didn't have any conversation until Levine reportedly messaged her out of the blue in June saying that he wanted to call his unborn son Sumner and asked if she is okay with it.Meanwhile, two more women - comedian Maryka and a woman named Alyson Rosef - took to social media to share screenshots showing flirty messages allegedly sent to them by Levine.On Monday, Rosef also posted a TikTok video claiming that Levine texted her as well and said, “I shouldn’t be talking to you, you know [that] right?”On Tuesday, Maryka took to her social media handle to share her alleged DMs in which the person, who she claims is Levine, had messaged her saying, “I’m now obsessed with you.”“Dude aren’t you like married,” Maryka wrote back, to which the alleged singer responded, “Yes, but it’s a bit complicated.”Earlier this year, Levine and his wife Prinsloo, who got married in 2014 and have two daughters aged 5 and 4, confirmed that they’re expecting their third child.

