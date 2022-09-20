https://sputniknews.com/20220920/kherson-region-public-council-proposes-to-hold-referendum-on-joining-russia-1100997757.html

Kherson Region Public Council Proposes to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia

Previously, civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics also came forward with such an initiative, urging the local authorities to hold the... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-20T08:30+0000

2022-09-20T08:30+0000

2022-09-20T08:36+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

kherson

referendum

The Kherson Public Council appealed on Tuesday to the head of the region Vladimir Saldo, calling for an immediate referendum to make Kherson part of the Russian Federation.

2022

