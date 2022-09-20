International
Breaking News: Kherson Region Public Council Proposes to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Previously, civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics also came forward with such an initiative, urging the local authorities to hold the...
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
kherson
referendum
The Kherson Public Council appealed on Tuesday to the head of the region Vladimir Saldo, calling for an immediate referendum to make Kherson part of the Russian Federation.
08:30 GMT 20.09.2022
Previously, civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics also came forward with such an initiative, urging the local authorities to hold the referendums on becoming a part of Russia.
The Kherson Public Council appealed on Tuesday to the head of the region Vladimir Saldo, calling for an immediate referendum to make Kherson part of the Russian Federation.
