Kherson Region Public Council Proposes to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia
Kherson Region Public Council Proposes to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia
Previously, civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics also came forward with such an initiative, urging the local authorities to hold the... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-20T08:30+0000
2022-09-20T08:30+0000
2022-09-20T08:36+0000
The Kherson Public Council appealed on Tuesday to the head of the region Vladimir Saldo, calling for an immediate referendum to make Kherson part of the Russian Federation.
Kherson Region Public Council Proposes to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia
08:30 GMT 20.09.2022 (Updated: 08:36 GMT 20.09.2022)
Previously, civic chambers of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics also came forward with such an initiative, urging the local authorities to hold the referendums on becoming a part of Russia.
The Kherson Public Council appealed on Tuesday to the head of the region Vladimir Saldo, calling for an immediate referendum to make Kherson part of the Russian Federation.