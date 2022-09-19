https://sputniknews.com/20220919/dpr-civic-chamber-urges-for-immediate-referendum-to-become-part-of-russia-1100974866.html
DPR Civic Chamber Urges for Immediate Referendum to Become Part of Russia
Head of the Civil Chamber of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Alexander Kofman has urged the republic's authorities to hold a referendum to join Russia "immediately".The head of the Civil Chamber said that the DPR's people want a Russian border to separate them from Ukraine. The latter has been shelling the republic's territory for eight years since it declared its independence due to a nationalist coup in Kiev in 2014.Russia recognized the DPR in February 2022 and signed a friendship treaty with the republic. Two days later, Moscow responded to a request from the DPR and its fellow Donbass republic – Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) – to defend them against Ukrainian attacks, thus starting the special military operation.The LPR's Civil Chamber too expressed desire earlier today that authorities hold a referendum to join Russia. The head of the chamber later noted that holding a referendum is a matter of more than one day, but expressed hope that it will be held soon.
16:03 GMT 19.09.2022 (Updated: 16:27 GMT 19.09.2022)
Earlier in the day, the Civil Chamber of another Donbass republic, the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), urged the local government to hold a referendum to join Russia. The LPR government is yet to respond to the request.
Head of the Civil Chamber of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Alexander Kofman has urged the republic's authorities to hold a referendum to join Russia
"immediately".
"It's time to erase the non-existent border between our states, as it has long been erased in our hearts, and to hold a referendum on the issue of DPR joining the Russian Federation," Kofman said.
The head of the Civil Chamber said that the DPR's people want a Russian border to separate them from Ukraine. The latter has been shelling the republic's territory
for eight years since it declared its independence due to a nationalist coup in Kiev in 2014.
Russia recognized the DPR in February 2022 and signed a friendship treaty with the republic. Two days later, Moscow responded to a request from the DPR and its fellow Donbass republic – Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) – to defend them against Ukrainian attacks, thus starting the special military operation.
The LPR's Civil Chamber too expressed desire earlier today that authorities hold a referendum to join Russia. The head of the chamber later noted that holding a referendum is a matter of more than one day, but expressed hope that it will be held soon.