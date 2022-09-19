https://sputniknews.com/20220919/dpr-civic-chamber-urges-for-immediate-referendum-to-become-part-of-russia-1100974866.html

DPR Civic Chamber Urges for Immediate Referendum to Become Part of Russia

DPR Civic Chamber Urges for Immediate Referendum to Become Part of Russia

Earlier in the day, the Civil Chamber of another Donbass republic, the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), urged the local government to hold a referendum to join... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-19T16:03+0000

2022-09-19T16:03+0000

2022-09-19T16:27+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

donetsk people's republic

donetsk

referendum

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/13/1100977414_48:0:1120:603_1920x0_80_0_0_14824a417fce39dd906dab4cd26a84fd.jpg

Head of the Civil Chamber of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Alexander Kofman has urged the republic's authorities to hold a referendum to join Russia "immediately".The head of the Civil Chamber said that the DPR's people want a Russian border to separate them from Ukraine. The latter has been shelling the republic's territory for eight years since it declared its independence due to a nationalist coup in Kiev in 2014.Russia recognized the DPR in February 2022 and signed a friendship treaty with the republic. Two days later, Moscow responded to a request from the DPR and its fellow Donbass republic – Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) – to defend them against Ukrainian attacks, thus starting the special military operation.The LPR's Civil Chamber too expressed desire earlier today that authorities hold a referendum to join Russia. The head of the chamber later noted that holding a referendum is a matter of more than one day, but expressed hope that it will be held soon.

https://sputniknews.com/20220919/lpr-civic-chamber-calls-to-immediately-hold-referendum-to-make-lugansk-part-of-russia-1100970813.html

russia

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, donetsk people's republic, donetsk, referendum