International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220919/us-reportedly-bartering-aircraft-for-uzbek-tajik-counterterrorism-support-in-afghanistan-1100983730.html
US Reportedly Bartering Aircraft for Uzbek, Tajik Counterterrorism Support in Afghanistan
US Reportedly Bartering Aircraft for Uzbek, Tajik Counterterrorism Support in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is looking to barter almost 50 military aircraft in exchange for support from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan on... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-19T21:50+0000
2022-09-19T21:48+0000
world
uzbekistan
tajikistan
us
counterterrorism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099557934_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c8ce93dc7301f1f7581f50608d688a91.jpg
The US is negotiating with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to trade nearly 50 military aircraft evacuated from Afghanistan last year as part of the US withdrawal for counterterrorism support, the report said, citing two people familiar with the discussions.The Taliban (sanctioned by the UN) contend the aircraft belong to them as successors to the previous Afghan regime, according to the report. However, Uzbek authorities insist the light attack planes and helicopters are US property and will not be returned to Afghanistan, the report said.The US is planning to assess whether the aircraft are in flyable condition, a senior Defense Department official reportedly said. The aircraft would be given to the Uzbek and Tajik governments in exchange for bolstered border security and counterterrorism efforts involving Afghanistan, the official said.The increased cooperation on counterterrorism could include informal access to knowledge of people connected to networks within Afghanistan, the official added.Tajikistan is currently the most cooperative Central Asian state on counterterrorism, collaborating with the US on border security and training, according to a congressional aide cited in the report.However, it is unlikely that either Uzbekistan or Tajikistan allow the US to establish more permanent bases in their countries to conduct over-the-horizon operations in Afghanistan given their historic ties to Russia, the report also said.
uzbekistan
tajikistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099557934_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_370f8641f0cc842f9280c576ff0a281b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uzbekistan, tajikistan, us, counterterrorism
uzbekistan, tajikistan, us, counterterrorism

US Reportedly Bartering Aircraft for Uzbek, Tajik Counterterrorism Support in Afghanistan

21:50 GMT 19.09.2022
© AP Photo / Rahmat GulA U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Sunday, further tightening their grip on the country as panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the U.S. Embassy.
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Sunday, further tightening their grip on the country as panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the U.S. Embassy. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2022
© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is looking to barter almost 50 military aircraft in exchange for support from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan on counterterrorism operations in neighboring Afghanistan, Politico reported on Monday.
The US is negotiating with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to trade nearly 50 military aircraft evacuated from Afghanistan last year as part of the US withdrawal for counterterrorism support, the report said, citing two people familiar with the discussions.
The Taliban (sanctioned by the UN) contend the aircraft belong to them as successors to the previous Afghan regime, according to the report. However, Uzbek authorities insist the light attack planes and helicopters are US property and will not be returned to Afghanistan, the report said.
The US is planning to assess whether the aircraft are in flyable condition, a senior Defense Department official reportedly said. The aircraft would be given to the Uzbek and Tajik governments in exchange for bolstered border security and counterterrorism efforts involving Afghanistan, the official said.
The increased cooperation on counterterrorism could include informal access to knowledge of people connected to networks within Afghanistan, the official added.
Tajikistan is currently the most cooperative Central Asian state on counterterrorism, collaborating with the US on border security and training, according to a congressional aide cited in the report.
However, it is unlikely that either Uzbekistan or Tajikistan allow the US to establish more permanent bases in their countries to conduct over-the-horizon operations in Afghanistan given their historic ties to Russia, the report also said.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала