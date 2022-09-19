International
BREAKING: LPR Civic Chamber Calls to Immediately Hold Referendum to Make Lugansk Part of Russia
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220919/india-asks-uk-govt-to-take-action-after-hindu-symbols-vandalized-in-riot-hit-leicester-1100961146.html
India Asks UK Gov't to Take Action After Hindu Symbols Vandalized in Riot-Hit Leicester
India Asks UK Gov't to Take Action After Hindu Symbols Vandalized in Riot-Hit Leicester
Massive violence erupted in Leicester after India's men's cricket team defeated Pakistan in the prestigious Asia Cup in Dubai on August 28th. So far, local... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-19T13:06+0000
2022-09-19T13:06+0000
world
uk
leicester
leicester city
indian foreign ministry
london
hindus
muslims
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/13/1100966857_0:240:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_26926cce63566d3a3dc130ca690ac44a.jpg
The Indian High Commission in London has urged local authorities to take swift action against those involved in vandalizing Hindu religious premises in Leicester.As per local police, unverified social media messages evoked the sentiments of Hindus and Muslims, triggering violence.
leicester
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/13/1100966857_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_d3fbb0da84fccba86692a54c0fc5a695.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, leicester, leicester city, indian foreign ministry, london, hindus, muslims
uk, leicester, leicester city, indian foreign ministry, london, hindus, muslims

India Asks UK Gov't to Take Action After Hindu Symbols Vandalized in Riot-Hit Leicester

13:06 GMT 19.09.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Paul the Archivist / India House, Aldwych, LondonIndia House, Aldwych, London
India House, Aldwych, London - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Paul the Archivist / India House, Aldwych, London
Subscribe
International
India
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
Massive violence erupted in Leicester after India's men's cricket team defeated Pakistan in the prestigious Asia Cup in Dubai on August 28th. So far, local police have arrested at least 15 people , while the two communities have accused each other of fueling tensions in the city.
The Indian High Commission in London has urged local authorities to take swift action against those involved in vandalizing Hindu religious premises in Leicester.

"We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks," the High Commission said while condemning the violence.

As per local police, unverified social media messages evoked the sentiments of Hindus and Muslims, triggering violence.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала