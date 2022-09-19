https://sputniknews.com/20220919/india-asks-uk-govt-to-take-action-after-hindu-symbols-vandalized-in-riot-hit-leicester-1100961146.html

India Asks UK Gov't to Take Action After Hindu Symbols Vandalized in Riot-Hit Leicester

Massive violence erupted in Leicester after India's men's cricket team defeated Pakistan in the prestigious Asia Cup in Dubai on August 28th. So far, local... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International

The Indian High Commission in London has urged local authorities to take swift action against those involved in vandalizing Hindu religious premises in Leicester.As per local police, unverified social media messages evoked the sentiments of Hindus and Muslims, triggering violence.

