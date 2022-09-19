https://sputniknews.com/20220919/india-asks-uk-govt-to-take-action-after-hindu-symbols-vandalized-in-riot-hit-leicester-1100961146.html
India Asks UK Gov't to Take Action After Hindu Symbols Vandalized in Riot-Hit Leicester
Massive violence erupted in Leicester after India's men's cricket team defeated Pakistan in the prestigious Asia Cup in Dubai on August 28th. So far, local... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International
The Indian High Commission in London has urged local authorities to take swift action against those involved in vandalizing Hindu religious premises in Leicester.As per local police, unverified social media messages evoked the sentiments of Hindus and Muslims, triggering violence.
Massive violence erupted in Leicester after India's men's cricket team defeated Pakistan in the prestigious Asia Cup in Dubai on August 28th. So far, local police have arrested at least 15 people , while the two communities have accused each other of fueling tensions in the city.
The Indian High Commission in London has urged local authorities to take swift action against those involved in vandalizing Hindu religious premises in Leicester.
"We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks," the High Commission said while condemning the violence.
As per local police, unverified social media messages evoked the sentiments of Hindus and Muslims, triggering violence.