https://sputniknews.com/20220915/india-urges-canada-to-launch-inquiry-after-toronto-hindu-temple-vandalized-in-hate-crime-1100792719.html
India Urges Canada to Launch Inquiry After Toronto Hindu Temple Vandalized in 'Hate Crime'
India Urges Canada to Launch Inquiry After Toronto Hindu Temple Vandalized in 'Hate Crime'
New Delhi has regularly raised concerns about the activities of Sikh separatists with the Canadian authorities. It believes Canada's small fringe group of... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-15T08:20+0000
2022-09-15T08:20+0000
2022-09-15T08:20+0000
india
sikh
hinduism
temple
canada
toronto
indian foreign ministry
hate crimes
indians
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100797733_0:75:800:525_1920x0_80_0_0_5b85407145b67037a50b1dd1ff860235.jpg
India demanded swift action from Canadian authorities on Thursday against those involved in vandalizing a prominent Hindu temple in Toronto with anti-India graffiti. The daubs were said to have been the responsibility of "Canadian Khalistani extremists", in an apparent act of hate crime."We strongly condemn the defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir [temple] in Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators," the Indian High Commission in Canada said on Thursday.Chandra Arya, a Canadian MP of Indian descent, reckoned that the incident in Toronto is not isolated as the country has witnessed a sharp rise in hate crimes since 2019.This is the second major act of vandalism in Toronto since July when unknown people attacked a statue of Indian freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi. Data compiled by national statistical office Statistics Canada suggests the country has witnessed a 72 percent jump in hate crimes targeting religion, sexual orientation, and race between 2019 and 2021.New Delhi believes that a small fringe group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada is spreading anti-India feelings through their extremist statements and activities.The Indian government has been highly critical of any support for secessionist activities carried out by Sikh communities in the US, the UK, and Canada. A Sikh secessionist insurgency in India in the Nineties resulted in hundreds of deaths.Canada is home to 1.6Mln people of Indian origin.
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100797733_0:0:800:600_1920x0_80_0_0_51cd3c679a16c620d27aa2e48617c31b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
sikh, hinduism, temple, canada, toronto, indian foreign ministry, hate crimes, indians
sikh, hinduism, temple, canada, toronto, indian foreign ministry, hate crimes, indians
India Urges Canada to Launch Inquiry After Toronto Hindu Temple Vandalized in 'Hate Crime'
New Delhi has regularly raised concerns about the activities of Sikh separatists with the Canadian authorities. It believes Canada's small fringe group of pro-Khalistan elements is spreading anti-India feelings "through their extremist statements and activities".
India demanded swift action from Canadian authorities on Thursday against those involved in vandalizing a prominent Hindu temple in Toronto with anti-India graffiti. The daubs were said to have been the responsibility of "Canadian Khalistani extremists", in an apparent act of hate crime.
"We strongly condemn the defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir [temple] in Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators," the Indian High Commission in Canada said on Thursday.
Chandra Arya, a Canadian MP of Indian descent, reckoned that the incident in Toronto is not isolated as the country has witnessed a sharp rise in hate crimes since 2019.
"This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crimes. Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned," Arya said.
This is the second major act of vandalism in Toronto since July when unknown people attacked a statue of Indian freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi.
Data compiled by national statistical office Statistics Canada suggests the country has witnessed a 72 percent jump in hate crimes targeting religion, sexual orientation, and race between 2019 and 2021.
New Delhi believes that a small fringe group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada
is spreading anti-India feelings through their extremist statements and activities.
The Indian government has been highly critical of any support for secessionist activities carried out by Sikh communities in the US, the UK, and Canada. A Sikh secessionist insurgency in India in the Nineties resulted in hundreds of deaths.
Canada is home to 1.6Mln people of Indian origin.