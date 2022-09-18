International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220918/waves-of-death-who-warns-of-second-deadly-disaster-in-pakistan-after-floods--1100923408.html
'Waves of Death': WHO Warns Of Second Deadly Disaster In Pakistan After Floods
'Waves of Death': WHO Warns Of Second Deadly Disaster In Pakistan After Floods
The unprecedented floods in Pakistan in August-September have covered one-third of the country in water, claiming over 1,500 lives and displacing more than 30... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-18T11:54+0000
2022-09-18T11:54+0000
india
pakistan
pakistan
flood
floods
flooding
flooding
floods
flooding
flood
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100924729_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2ba00c749aea68e101ce9ddb327060dc.jpg
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a “second disaster” of disease and death in Pakistan as the flood water has started receding from streets and residential areas in the country.The WHO chief said that as the water supply in the country remains disrupted, people are now forced to drink unsafe water, which can spread water-borne diseases like cholera and diarrhoea.He also said that flood water, which entered residential areas, is now stagnant and “serving as a breeding ground for mosquitoes and spreading vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue.”Meanwhile, the WHO provided water purification kits and oral rehydration salts to prevent diarrheal diseases. The health organization also released a fund of $10 million to provide essential medicine and other supplies. Meanwhile, a total of 2.5 million patients had been treated at different medical camps across Sindh province from July to date (September 18), which is also the most affected area due to flood, Dawn.com reported citing Sindh Directorate General Health Services.
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100924729_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_65973d2241691bfea809f76758d9b715.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, pakistan, flood, floods, flooding, flooding, floods, flooding, flood, flash floods, floodwater, flooding, world health organization (who)
pakistan, pakistan, flood, floods, flooding, flooding, floods, flooding, flood, flash floods, floodwater, flooding, world health organization (who)

'Waves of Death': WHO Warns Of Second Deadly Disaster In Pakistan After Floods

11:54 GMT 18.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / RIZWAN TABASSUMMotorists make their way through a flooded street after heavy rains in Karachi on September 12, 2022.
Motorists make their way through a flooded street after heavy rains in Karachi on September 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / RIZWAN TABASSUM
Subscribe
International
India
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
The unprecedented floods in Pakistan in August-September have covered one-third of the country in water, claiming over 1,500 lives and displacing more than 30 million people. Pakistan's government estimates that the recent flood causes economic losses totaling around $30 billion.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a “second disaster” of disease and death in Pakistan as the flood water has started receding from streets and residential areas in the country.
The WHO chief said that as the water supply in the country remains disrupted, people are now forced to drink unsafe water, which can spread water-borne diseases like cholera and diarrhoea.
He also said that flood water, which entered residential areas, is now stagnant and “serving as a breeding ground for mosquitoes and spreading vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue.”
Meanwhile, the WHO provided water purification kits and oral rehydration salts to prevent diarrheal diseases. The health organization also released a fund of $10 million to provide essential medicine and other supplies.
“Health workers in Pakistan are stretched to the limit as they do all they can to deliver critical services amid the destruction. Nearly 2,000 health facilities have been fully or partially damaged,” Tedros said.
Meanwhile, a total of 2.5 million patients had been treated at different medical camps across Sindh province from July to date (September 18), which is also the most affected area due to flood, Dawn.com reported citing Sindh Directorate General Health Services.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала