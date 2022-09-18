https://sputniknews.com/20220918/waves-of-death-who-warns-of-second-deadly-disaster-in-pakistan-after-floods--1100923408.html

'Waves of Death': WHO Warns Of Second Deadly Disaster In Pakistan After Floods

'Waves of Death': WHO Warns Of Second Deadly Disaster In Pakistan After Floods

The unprecedented floods in Pakistan in August-September have covered one-third of the country in water, claiming over 1,500 lives and displacing more than 30... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-18T11:54+0000

2022-09-18T11:54+0000

2022-09-18T11:54+0000

india

pakistan

pakistan

flood

floods

flooding

flooding

floods

flooding

flood

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100924729_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2ba00c749aea68e101ce9ddb327060dc.jpg

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a “second disaster” of disease and death in Pakistan as the flood water has started receding from streets and residential areas in the country.The WHO chief said that as the water supply in the country remains disrupted, people are now forced to drink unsafe water, which can spread water-borne diseases like cholera and diarrhoea.He also said that flood water, which entered residential areas, is now stagnant and “serving as a breeding ground for mosquitoes and spreading vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue.”Meanwhile, the WHO provided water purification kits and oral rehydration salts to prevent diarrheal diseases. The health organization also released a fund of $10 million to provide essential medicine and other supplies. Meanwhile, a total of 2.5 million patients had been treated at different medical camps across Sindh province from July to date (September 18), which is also the most affected area due to flood, Dawn.com reported citing Sindh Directorate General Health Services.

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

pakistan, pakistan, flood, floods, flooding, flooding, floods, flooding, flood, flash floods, floodwater, flooding, world health organization (who)