WATCH Massive Sinkhole Popping Up on Israeli Highway
According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the initial assessment showed the cause of the pit was erosion caused by nearby construction. 18.09.2022, Sputnik International
A massive sinkhole has opened on the Ayalon highway in Israel, forcing police to block one of the country's major transport corridors to prevent any possible incidents. According to some reports, the pit is up to 12 meters deep.Authorities have blocked the exit ramp to the Hashalom Interchange, causing heavy traffic, while workers started filling the hole with cement.In the meantime, photos and videos depicting the sinkhole are circulating online.
According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the initial assessment showed the cause of the pit was erosion caused by nearby construction.
A massive sinkhole has opened on the Ayalon highway in Israel, forcing police to block one of the country's major transport corridors to prevent any possible incidents. According to some reports, the pit is up to 12 meters deep.
Authorities have blocked the exit ramp to the Hashalom Interchange, causing heavy traffic, while workers started filling the hole with cement.
"This was certainly not caused by one of the Transportation Ministry's projects. The Azrieli company, which is related to this, has taken responsibility and is dealing with the matter,” Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli told press.
In the meantime, photos and videos depicting the sinkhole are circulating online.