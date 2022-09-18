https://sputniknews.com/20220918/watch-massive-sinkhole-popping-up-on-israeli-highway-1100932748.html

WATCH Massive Sinkhole Popping Up on Israeli Highway

WATCH Massive Sinkhole Popping Up on Israeli Highway

According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the initial assessment showed the cause of the pit was erosion caused by nearby construction. 18.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-18T15:13+0000

2022-09-18T15:13+0000

2022-09-18T15:13+0000

middle east

israel

sinkhole

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100932572_0:26:988:582_1920x0_80_0_0_e22604a74beb284085286afcf6670fc7.png

A massive sinkhole has opened on the Ayalon highway in Israel, forcing police to block one of the country's major transport corridors to prevent any possible incidents. According to some reports, the pit is up to 12 meters deep.Authorities have blocked the exit ramp to the Hashalom Interchange, causing heavy traffic, while workers started filling the hole with cement.In the meantime, photos and videos depicting the sinkhole are circulating online.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

middle east, israel, sinkhole