https://sputniknews.com/20220918/almost-30-people-dead-20-injured-as-bus-crash-in-china-1100918079.html

Almost 30 People Dead, 20 Injured as Bus Crashes in China

Almost 30 People Dead, 20 Injured as Bus Crashes in China

BEIJING (Sputnik) - At least 27 people were killed and 20 left injured after a passenger bus rolled over in Guizhou Province in southern China on Sunday, local... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-18T06:40+0000

2022-09-18T06:40+0000

2022-09-18T06:40+0000

bus accident

china

asia & pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107812/01/1078120177_0:323:3067:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_67bc8dbce76bba6fa0168e39814fb733.jpg

A passenger bus carrying 47 people rolled over early on Sunday morning on an expressway in the Qiannan Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in Guizhou Province.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bus accident, china, asia & pacific