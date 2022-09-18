https://sputniknews.com/20220918/almost-30-people-dead-20-injured-as-bus-crash-in-china-1100918079.html
Almost 30 People Dead, 20 Injured as Bus Crashes in China
Almost 30 People Dead, 20 Injured as Bus Crashes in China
BEIJING (Sputnik) - At least 27 people were killed and 20 left injured after a passenger bus rolled over in Guizhou Province in southern China on Sunday, local...
A passenger bus carrying 47 people rolled over early on Sunday morning on an expressway in the Qiannan Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in Guizhou Province.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - At least 27 people were killed and 20 left injured after a passenger bus rolled over in Guizhou Province in southern China on Sunday, local police said.
"As of 12:00 p.m. [local time, 04:00 GMT] on September 18, 27 people were killed in the accident, another 20 people were injured and are being treated", the police of Sandu County said in a statement published on Weibo.
A passenger bus carrying 47 people rolled over early on Sunday morning on an expressway in the Qiannan Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in Guizhou Province.