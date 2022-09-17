https://sputniknews.com/20220917/uk-train-drivers-to-resume-strikes-postponed-after-death-of-queen-elizabeth-ii-1100889551.html

UK Train Drivers to Resume Strikes Postponed After Death of Queen Elizabeth II

The UK has been facing a wave of strikes organized by trade unions in recent months because of record inflation. Railway and airport employees, lawyers... 17.09.2022, Sputnik International

The train drivers' union ASLEF has told railway operators that it intends to call on its members to go on strike on 1 October and 5 October, according to The Guardian. A planned strike by drivers on 15 and 17 September was called off after the announcement of the Queen's death.The union will walk out across the country because of the long-running dispute over pay and working conditions.It will probably lead to large-scale disruptions to rail traffic during the Conservative Party's conference in Birmingham - Liz Truss’s first as leader - scheduled for 2 to 5 October.The train operating companies that will be affected are: Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Great Western Railway, Hull Trains, LNER, TransPennine Express, Chiltern Railways, Greater Anglia, London Overground, Northern, Southeastern, and West Midlands Trains.The union does not intend to officially announce the impending strike until after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which will take place on 19 September. Nevertheless, it gave the railway companies the required two weeks' notice.Recently, the UK has witnessed a wave of strikes as record inflation rocks the country. Lawyers, airport employees and postal service workers have joined the industrial action.

