The UK’s biggest unions, including Unison and Unite, are considering launching a coordinated labor strike this autumn in response to the worsening cost of living crisis in Britain, the Observer has reported.According to the newspaper, Unison and Unite are expected to table motions ahead of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in September, which will enable them to synchronize strike dates and targets to ensure the greatest impact on services.A separate motion from Unison argues that the cost of living crisis is a “low pay crisis,” also calling on the TUC to coordinate union action to campaign for pay rises “at least in line with inflation,” the Observer said.Calls for a “general strike” have also been supported by union leaders from the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), whose members walked out in a separate incident earlier this week.In an CWU demonstration on Friday, more than 100,000 people took to the streets across Britain to protest a scanty pay raise amid the cost-of-living crisis, exacerbated by soaring food and fuel prices.According to him, “There is a massive response coming from working people, because they’re fed up with the way they’ve been treated.”BoJo Pledges UK Will Resolve 'Tough Times Ahead' The Observer’s report comes as outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson argued in his think piece for the Daily Mail that although Britain will face “very tough months ahead,” the country will “come through this well” and “emerge stronger and more prosperous.”He routinely blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the UK’s cost of living crisis, citing the UK government’s “long term decisions […] to ensure that our [Britain’s] bounceback can and should be remarkable and that our future will be golden.”The remarks followed a new poll revealing that conservative voters reject Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’s plans to tackle the energy crisis ahead of massive autumn price hikes. According to the survey, at least 57% of respondents are “not confident” that Truss – a Tory leadership frontrunner to succeed Johnson – had a clear-cut plan for the economy, especially in light of the UK energy regulator Ofgem’s recent announcement of an 80% increase in the energy price cap to 3,549 pounds ($4,194) per year starting October 1.Russia launched its special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine on February 24th following requests from the Donbass republics to protect them from Kiev’s provocations, in what was followed by the US and its allies slapping a set of “severe” sanctions on Moscow. In the wake of the move, inflation has skyrocketed in many Western countries, driving energy prices to record numbers. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the anti-Russian sanctions inflict more damage on those imposing them than on Moscow.

