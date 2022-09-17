International
Photos: Mid-Air Plane Collision Kills Three in Colorado, Police Confirm
Photos: Mid-Air Plane Collision Kills Three in Colorado, Police Confirm
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people died in a collision between two light aircraft in the US state of Colorado, Mountain View Fire Rescue said on Saturday.
"On arrival responders determined 2 planes had crashed and confirmed 3 fatalities. The public is asked to avoid the area," the agency said on Twitter.The National Transportation Safety Board added that the crashed aircraft were Cessna 172 and Sonex Xenos.Names of those who died have not been released, pending notification of family, CBS Colorado reported, citing the local police.The accident is being investigated by the local police and federal aviation services.
23:37 GMT 17.09.2022
© Photo : PixabayPolice light
Police light - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2022
© Photo : Pixabay
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people died in a collision between two light aircraft in the US state of Colorado, Mountain View Fire Rescue said on Saturday.
"On arrival responders determined 2 planes had crashed and confirmed 3 fatalities. The public is asked to avoid the area," the agency said on Twitter.
The National Transportation Safety Board added that the crashed aircraft were Cessna 172 and Sonex Xenos.
Names of those who died have not been released, pending notification of family, CBS Colorado reported, citing the local police.
The accident is being investigated by the local police and federal aviation services.
