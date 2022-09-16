https://sputniknews.com/20220916/us-stocks-dow-index-heads-for-worst-week-since-october-2020-ahead-of-rate-hike-1100871349.html

US Stocks' Dow Index Heads For Worst Week Since October 2020, Ahead of Rate Hike

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Fears of a third outsized rate hike in a row sent US stocks tumbling on Friday, with the broad-based Dow index headed for its worst week...

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which comprises stocks of 30 large US corporations, was down 4.81% on the week some 40 minutes after the market’s open. That was the largest weekly slide on the Dow since the week to October 30, 2020, when it fell 6.47%.The S&P 500 Index, which represents the top 500 US stocks, was 4.1% lower on the week. The Nasdaq Composite Index, which comprises marquee names in technology such as Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, was down 6.3% on the week. Stocks plunged this week ahead of a third rate hike of 75 basis points expected from the Federal Reserve when it meets on September 21.

