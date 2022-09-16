https://sputniknews.com/20220916/sanctuary-cities-complain-about-the-influx-of-illegals-1100834121.html
Sanctuary Cities Complain About the Influx of Illegals
Sanctuary Cities Complain About the Influx of Illegals
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Florida Governor DeSantis sending illegal immigrants to Martha's... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-16T04:05+0000
2022-09-16T04:05+0000
2022-09-16T11:07+0000
immigration
mercenaries
cia
the backstory
vladimir putin
radio
radio sputnik
illegal immigrants
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100833975_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_51c670dbb514cf79814f38dac60c69f7.png
Sanctuary Cities Complain about the Influx of Illegals
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Florida Governor DeSantis sending illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, and the US warning China about doing business with China.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Russia Has to Defend Kherson, Russia's Special Military Operation, and Russians Upset With the Military Operations PaceMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Murray Rothbard, The Split in the Libertarian Movement, and Individual RightsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about attacks on electrical plants both in Ukraine and Russia, foreign mercenaries, and the lack of Ukrainian pilots. Mark talked about the criticism of the special military operation and signs showing Russia is planning on sending more troops into Ukraine. Mark discussed the evidence of American mercenaries in Ukraine and NATO talked about sending Ukraine fighter jets.In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Mark Frost about states legalizing marijuana, the Patriot Act, and Ron Paul. Mark spoke about his criticism of central banks and how inflation leads to socialism. Mark explained his issues with the Biden administration gaslighting Americans on inflation and the two-tier economy in America.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100833975_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9956dd679defd0449219b9e9b8e0d427.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
immigration, mercenaries, cia, аудио, vladimir putin, radio, radio sputnik, illegal immigrants, china, ukraine
immigration, mercenaries, cia, аудио, vladimir putin, radio, radio sputnik, illegal immigrants, china, ukraine
Sanctuary Cities Complain About the Influx of Illegals
04:05 GMT 16.09.2022 (Updated: 11:07 GMT 16.09.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Florida Governor DeSantis sending illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, and the US warning China about doing business with China.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Russia Has to Defend Kherson, Russia's Special Military Operation, and Russians Upset With the Military Operations Pace
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Murray Rothbard, The Split in the Libertarian Movement, and Individual Rights
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about attacks on electrical plants both in Ukraine and Russia, foreign mercenaries, and the lack of Ukrainian pilots. Mark talked about the criticism of the special military operation and signs showing Russia is planning on sending more troops into Ukraine. Mark discussed the evidence of American mercenaries in Ukraine and NATO talked about sending Ukraine fighter jets.
In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Mark Frost about states legalizing marijuana, the Patriot Act, and Ron Paul. Mark spoke about his criticism of central banks and how inflation leads to socialism. Mark explained his issues with the Biden administration gaslighting Americans on inflation and the two-tier economy in America.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik