Samarkand 2022: Highlights of SCO Summit’s Final Day in Photos

Western Countries Have Cultivated Idea of Russia's Collapse For Decades, Putin Says
SCO Summit in Samarkand
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit takes place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 15-16. Boosting security and stability in the region, as well as economic matters will be high on the agenda.
The Uzbek city of Samarkand bids adieu to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council on Friday. 16.09.2022, Sputnik International
On the final day of the summit, Russia’s president, along with the heads of eight other states – China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan – signed more than 40 agreements and adopted the Samarkand Declaration. Here are the highlights of the summit's final day in photos.
15:49 GMT 16.09.2022
The Uzbek city of Samarkand bids adieu to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council on Friday.
On the final day of the summit, Russia’s president, along with the heads of eight other states – China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan – signed more than 40 agreements and adopted the Samarkand Declaration.
Here are the highlights of the summit's final day in photos.
(L-R) Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev pose for a family photo before the meeting in an expanded format at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand on September 16, 2022.
(L-R) Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev pose for a family photo before the meeting in an expanded format at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand on September 16, 2022.
1/10
© Sputnik / SERGEI GUNEYEV
(L-R) Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev pose for a family photo before the meeting in an expanded format at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand on September 16, 2022.
September 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon during a joint photo session with heads of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, heads of SCO observer states, heads of invited states and heads of invited international organizations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends SCO summit - Sputnik International
2/10
© Sputnik / Сергей Гунеев
/
Go to the mediabank
September 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon during a joint photo session with heads of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, heads of SCO observer states, heads of invited states and heads of invited international organizations.
September 16, 2022. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an enlarged meeting of heads of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), heads of SCO observer states, heads of invited states and heads of invited international organizations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends SCO summit - Sputnik International
3/10
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
September 16, 2022. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an enlarged meeting of heads of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), heads of SCO observer states, heads of invited states and heads of invited international organizations.
September 16, 2022. Dmitry Peskov, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration and presidential press secretary, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends SCO summit - Sputnik International
4/10
© Sputnik / Сергей Гунеев
/
Go to the mediabank
September 16, 2022. Dmitry Peskov, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration and presidential press secretary, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.
September 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at an expanded meeting of heads of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, heads of SCO observer states, heads of invited states, and heads of invited international organizations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends SCO summit - Sputnik International
5/10
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
September 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at an expanded meeting of heads of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, heads of SCO observer states, heads of invited states, and heads of invited international organizations.
September 16, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping at an expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends SCO summit - Sputnik International
6/10
© Sputnik / Сергей Гунеев
/
Go to the mediabank
September 16, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping at an expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State
September 16, 2022. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at an enlarged meeting of the heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, the heads of the SCO observer states, the heads of invited states and the heads of invited international organizations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends SCO summit - Sputnik International
7/10
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
September 16, 2022. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at an enlarged meeting of the heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, the heads of the SCO observer states, the heads of invited states and the heads of invited international organizations.
September 16, 2022. Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi at an expanded meeting of heads of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), heads of SCO observer states, heads of invited states and heads of invited international organizations.
Russian President V. Putin attends SCO summit - Sputnik International
8/10
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
September 16, 2022. Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi at an expanded meeting of heads of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), heads of SCO observer states, heads of invited states and heads of invited international organizations.
September 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin at the ceremony of signing the Samarkand Declaration of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State, heads of SCO observer states, heads of invited states and heads of invited international organizations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends SCO summit - Sputnik International
9/10
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
September 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin at the ceremony of signing the Samarkand Declaration of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State, heads of SCO observer states, heads of invited states and heads of invited international organizations.
September 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at an expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends SCO summit - Sputnik International
10/10
© Sputnik / Сергей Гунеев
/
Go to the mediabank
September 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at an expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State.
