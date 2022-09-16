Samarkand 2022: Highlights of SCO Summit’s Final Day in Photos
15:49 GMT 16.09.2022 (Updated: 16:00 GMT 16.09.2022)
The Uzbek city of Samarkand bids adieu to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council on Friday.
On the final day of the summit, Russia’s president, along with the heads of eight other states – China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan – signed more than 40 agreements and adopted the Samarkand Declaration.
Here are the highlights of the summit's final day in photos.
© Sputnik / SERGEI GUNEYEV(L-R) Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev pose for a family photo before the meeting in an expanded format at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand on September 16, 2022. (Photo by Sergei GUNEYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP)
© Sputnik / SERGEI GUNEYEV
© Sputnik / Сергей Гунеев / Go to the mediabankSeptember 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon during a joint photo session with heads of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, heads of SCO observer states, heads of invited states and heads of invited international organizations.
© POOL / Go to the mediabankSeptember 16, 2022. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an enlarged meeting of heads of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), heads of SCO observer states, heads of invited states and heads of invited international organizations.
© Sputnik / Сергей Гунеев / Go to the mediabankSeptember 16, 2022. Dmitry Peskov, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration and presidential press secretary, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.
© POOL / Go to the mediabankSeptember 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at an expanded meeting of heads of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, heads of SCO observer states, heads of invited states, and heads of invited international organizations.
© Sputnik / Сергей Гунеев / Go to the mediabankSeptember 16, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping at an expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State
© POOL / Go to the mediabankSeptember 16, 2022. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at an enlarged meeting of the heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, the heads of the SCO observer states, the heads of invited states and the heads of invited international organizations.
© POOL / Go to the mediabankSeptember 16, 2022. Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi at an expanded meeting of heads of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), heads of SCO observer states, heads of invited states and heads of invited international organizations.
© POOL / Go to the mediabankSeptember 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin at the ceremony of signing the Samarkand Declaration of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State, heads of SCO observer states, heads of invited states and heads of invited international organizations.
© Sputnik / Сергей Гунеев / Go to the mediabankSeptember 16, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at an expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State.
