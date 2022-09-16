https://sputniknews.com/20220916/samarkand-2022-highlights-of-sco-summits-final-day-in-photos--1100855530.html

Samarkand 2022: Highlights of SCO Summit’s Final Day in Photos

The Uzbek city of Samarkand bids adieu to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council on Friday. 16.09.2022, Sputnik International

On the final day of the summit, Russia’s president, along with the heads of eight other states – China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan – signed more than 40 agreements and adopted the Samarkand Declaration. Here are the highlights of the summit's final day in photos.

