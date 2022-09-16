International
SCO Summit in Samarkand
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit takes place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 15-16. Boosting security and stability in the region, as well as economic matters will be high on the agenda.
China Vows to Support India in Hosting SCO Summit Next Year
China Vows to Support India in Hosting SCO Summit Next Year

At the SCO summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan the leaders of India and China met in real-time mode for the first time following a long pause since the standoff in Ladakh began in 2020.
During the meeting of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Chinese president Xi Jinping expressed his good wishes for holding the organization's summit in India, pledjing support for Delhi.
The SCO is the world's largest regional organization uniting such countries as Russia, India, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. This year the summit is being held in the Silk Road city of Uzbekistan, Samarkand.

"We will support India for its presidency next year", the Chinese leader said.

Tensions escalated between India and China escalated in May 2020. Following several conflicts between the countries’ military units in the area of Pangong Lake, Beijing prompting New Delhi to increase its military presence on the border.
However, earlier this month, Indian and Chinese armies completed a new phase of the disengagement of forces on the disputed border in Ladakh in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings and dismantled temporary infrastructure.
The two nations have thousands of square kilometers of disputed borderlands between them, from the Ladakh region, which is triangulated with Pakistan's Kashmir claims, all the way to Arunachal Pradesh to the east of Bhutan. Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control (LAC), created after the 1962 border war between the nations.
