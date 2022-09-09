https://sputniknews.com/20220909/expert-explains-what-prompts-india--china-to-resolve-two-year-long-border-standoff-in-ladakh-1100603405.html

Expert Explains What Prompts India & China to Resolve Two-Year-Long Border Standoff in Ladakh

Expert Explains What Prompts India & China to Resolve Two-Year-Long Border Standoff in Ladakh

The border standoff that erupted in May 2020 is likely to end by September 12, after the two sides agreed to withdraw troops and dismantle military... 09.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-09T17:33+0000

2022-09-09T17:33+0000

2022-09-09T17:33+0000

sputnik explains

ladakh standoff

indian army

pla

chinese people's liberation army (pla)

indian ocean

narendra modi

xi jinping

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

uzbekistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096699816_394:0:4035:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_972c5a403607ae0105e6286be6b56f31.jpg

Until last week, Indian officials appeared to be increasingly irritated over the border stalemate with China, with Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar accusing Beijing of violating the border agreement.Apart from Ladakh, India and China have been engaged in a spat over Sri Lanka, with Delhi accusing Beijing of putting Colombo in a "debt trap" and expressing concerns over an alleged spy vessel docking at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port.The Indian reactions came in response to an op-ed written by Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, in which he slammed India for raising "groundless security concerns," eventually delayed the docking of the PLA ship in Hambantota.Following a verbal duel, India and China unexpectedly announced a disengagement agreement on Thursday, under which they are to pull back troops and other military assets from the Gogra-Hot Springs area in contested Ladakh by Monday. They also agreed to dismantle temporary military infrastructure in the area.Experts believe the agreement was actually a tactical move ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan."Gogra-Hot Springs or Patrol Point 15 disengagement was in the offing for last one year. PLA has been reluctant to disengage as it believes the positions have a tactical advantage. Now some political signal may have led to this move," Rahul Bhonsle, military veteran and director of the Delhi-based Security Risk Asia, told Sputnik.The two countries have yet to announce officially if a meeting between Modi and Xi will take place in Samarkand. On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said he had "no information to offer at this moment."However, sources have not ruled out the possibility of a pull-aside between Modi and Xi, adding "we have to wait for the completion of the disengagement process."Amid the ongoing disengagement process, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson accused the Indian Army of "illegally trespassing" the disputed boundary in 2020.Nevertheless, both countries hope for positive results and seem ready to discuss the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)."India would not have budged from its firm and correct position unless China had agreed to the language that indicated readiness to discuss and resolve the rest of the issues in a cooperative framework. That, technically, keeps the likelihood of discussion on Depsang Plains open," Dahiya underlined.Among the pending issues in the Ladakh region is the dispute over the Depsang Plains, a 972 sq. km plateau. India accused the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of blocking patrols on the Depsang patrol route after April 2020.A large part of the 832 km LAC in the eastern Ladakh sector is not demarcated on the ground, resulting in overlapping claims by India and China. India wants to resume patrolling in these overlapping areas, which have been under suspension since June 2020.

ladakh standoff

indian ocean

uzbekistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

ladakh standoff, indian army, pla, chinese people's liberation army (pla), indian ocean, narendra modi, xi jinping, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), uzbekistan, troops