Norway Greenlights Testing of Controversial Surveillance System Despite Backlash

Using the system for “facilitated collection” of data would incur changes in the Intelligence Act, which was heavily criticised by the Police Security Service... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

The Norwegian government has allowed the country's Intelligence Service (E-Tjenesten) to test a surveillance system that can capture large amounts of information about Norwegian citizens.The task of the Intelligence Service is to monitor threats against Norway from abroad for the Armed Forces. They are not allowed to monitor Norwegian citizens within the country's own borders. However, the new system will make it possible to capture large amounts of data about Norwegian citizens as well, national broadcaster NRK reported. Earlier this summer, the nation's Defense Ministry sent out a proposal for changes to the new Intelligence Act which features what has been referred to as “facilitated collection” and would allow the Intelligence Service to mass collect and store data communications. The law has not yet been introduced, among other things, over concerns that it may violate Norway's human rights obligations.However, the government allowed the Intelligence Service to start developing and testing the system already now. Norway's Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram of the Center Party invoked the current security policy situation to defend the system.“Today's serious security policy situation indicates that the need for organized collection is greater than ever”, Gram said, as quoted by NRK.The use of the surveillance system has been met with opposition from Norway's academia. The Technical and Natural Sciences Association (Tekna), Norway's largest association of academics with 97,000 members, voiced its criticism as its vice president Elisabet Haugsbø warned of “unfortunate consequences” for the Norwegian population.According to Tekna, greenlighting the system ahead of finishing planned consultations, or placing the entire legislation in place, undermines due process. Haugsbø stressed that the system can potentially contribute to mass surveillance of Norwegian citizens and reacted strongly to the fact that the professional communities that come up with critical questions are being ignored.Previously, the new Intelligence Act received a lot of criticism from, among others, the Police Security Service (PST), the Attorney General and the Norwegian Editors' Association were very critical. The Norwegian Data Protection Authority went so far as to suggest that it violated the Constitution.The Defense Ministry cited an instruction that stipulates that the data gathered cannot be used for intelligence analysis, but only for test and development purposes and stressed that facilitated collection will “help ward off the most advanced threats against Norway in the digital space”.

