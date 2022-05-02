https://sputniknews.com/20220502/norwegian-company-to-launch-surveillance-satellites-to-keep-an-eye-on-northern-seas-1095194647.html

Norwegian Company to Launch Surveillance Satellites to Keep an Eye on Northern Seas

Norwegian Company to Launch Surveillance Satellites to Keep an Eye on Northern Seas

The Norwegian tech company Kongsberg has announced plans launch its own satellites in order to monitor, among other things, the seas in the north.A total of three satellites will give Kongsberg the opportunity to see which ships are staying in the northern sea areas. In particular, ships wishing to remain hidden by switching off identification equipment will be exposed.The monitoring data will be sold on a commercial basis. While Norwegian authorities are seen as a natural customer, other countries may also be interested.The Norwegian Armed Forces support Kongsberg's project with technology and software. According to pundits, the data gathered will be shared with NATO. Kongsberg's plan is to become first commercial customer to launch satellites from the new space base that was formerly Andøya Rocket Range. While numerous rockets have been fired from Andøya over the years, these were relatively small and were unable to place satellites into orbit.Whereas current American and Russian surveillance satellites are large and intricate objects that cost millions of dollars to build and launch, Kongsberg's are small and can be placed in the trunk of a car.“You do not need large satellites to do the job they are supposed to do”, Evelyn Honoré-Livermore, who leads the satellite project at Kongsberg explained. She emphasised that small satellites are cheap, and takes a short time to build new ones. “We want many satellites, and by keeping them small we can quickly adopt the new technology”, she added.Founded in 1814 and headquartered in the city with the same name, Kongsberg is a technology group with some 7,000 employees that supplies high-technology systems to customers in the merchant marine, defence, aerospace, offshore oil and gas industries, and renewable and utilities industries.

