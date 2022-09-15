https://sputniknews.com/20220915/neoliberalism-wont-stop-fascism-but-struggle-can-1100787250.html

Neoliberalism Won’t Stop Fascism, But Struggle Can

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Greg Palast, author of several New York Times bestsellers including The Best Democracy Money Can Buy and investigative reporter, whose work you can find at gregpalast.com to discuss how Georgia’s SB02 law will allow GOP operatives and Brian Kemp to effectively choose who votes in the upcoming elections for Georgia’s senator and governor, the centrality of race at the center of this voter suppression and its historical roots, and why a popular movement is necessary to prevent disenfranchisement.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law at Cornell University and Senior Counsel for Westwood Capital to discuss the latest inflation report and why inflation has not been reduced as much as many economists expected, the record profits being raked in by corporations via price gouging as the Federal Reserve focuses on punishing working and poor people with unemployment for inflation, how climate change is allowing the price of food to skyrocket and allow corporations to run rampant, and why the likely continuation of the rise in prices and unemployment regime threatened by the Fed may give way to a stagflationary crisis.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mark Fancher, human rights attorney and writer to discuss the fight for reparations and how it relates to strategic trends in the movement for Black liberation, how tactics in the movement for Black liberation have been co-opted by the non-profit industrial complex and what that reveals about appealing to the ruling class for reparations, and why an internationalist and transnational movement of African people expands the opportunities for the success of the movement for Black liberation.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, co-host of Project Censored, and the filmmaker behind the documentary “Hard Road of Hope” to discuss how the “virtual” border wall is upending the lives and sovereignty of indigenous people who live near the US southern border and how that violence exposes the international scope of this violence, the apparent rise of the right-wing Swedish Democrats after the recent parliamentary elections in Sweden, how neoliberalism so clearly paves the way for the rise of the far-right, and why the Swedish social democracy model pushed by the likes of Bernie Sanders is part myth and based on imperialism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

