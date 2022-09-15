https://sputniknews.com/20220915/karnataka-social-worker-rolls-along-road-to-protest-against-potholes---video-1100793245.html

Karnataka Social Worker Rolls Along Road To Protest Against Potholes - Video

Imaginative protests to highlight the shocking state of the country's roads are quite common in India. Last month, a man in the southern Indian state of Kerala... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

A social worker in the Udupi district of India's Karnataka state chose to highlight the problem of potholes on the road in an idiosyncratic way - by rolling over them. Though footage of his protest on Wednesday was posted only hours ago, it has already attracted nearly 50,000 views and 1,000 likes on Twitter.The man, Nityananda Olakadu, was seen rolling in the road following a Hindu ritual named 'Urulu Seve', demanding the roads of Udupi be repaired soon. 'Urulu Seve' is the practice of rolling over - devotees believe that by moving on the ground around a temple, they will enlist divine intervention for public welfare.Speaking to media, Olakadu said that a section of the Udupi-Manipal National Highway has developed several potholes but they have not been repaired for three years despite an official tender being issued.He has even asked either the Prime Minister Narendra Modi or federal Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to visit the place to see with their own eyes how serious the situation is in Udupi. "No one is doing anything. Thousands of people use this road every day. Even the state chief has passed this way. Either Modi or Nitin Gadkari should visit here for the road to be repaired," he told ANI news agency.

