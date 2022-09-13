https://sputniknews.com/20220913/indias-rss-slams-congress-for-tweet-showing-organizations-trademark-khaki-shorts-being-burned-1100703667.html
India's RSS Slams Congress for Tweet Showing Organization's Trademark Khaki Shorts Being Burned
India's RSS Slams Congress for Tweet Showing Organization's Trademark Khaki Shorts Being Burned
On Monday, a major row erupted between India's federally ruling BJP, RSS and the main opposition party Congress after the latter posted a photo of a burning... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-13T07:23+0000
2022-09-13T07:23+0000
2022-09-13T07:35+0000
india
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
indian national congress
opposition
narendra modi
new delhi
rahul gandhi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100707246_0:0:770:433_1920x0_80_0_0_d0e8d3a68a81c5a4f3227129a87336e7.jpg
The National Joint Secretary of India's Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Dr. Manmohan Vaidya, has hit out at the Congress party over its "Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India Journey)" campaign. The row erupted as the party headed by Sonia Gandhi appeared to take a swipe at the RSS, the nationalist organisation historically linked to the country's federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).On Monday, Congress tweeted a photo of khaki shorts on fire on its social media handles. For years, RSS volunteers had worn Khaki shorts, that became a symbol associated with the organization. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the nationalist organisation is the ideological mentor of the country's federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)The tweet quickly led to a war of words between the parties. Members of both BJP and RSS took to social media to blast Congress before demanding the immediate removal of the picture from Twitter."I want to ask Rahul Gandhi: do you want violence in this country? Congress should take down this picture immediately." BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said while lashing out at the Congress.Accusing the Congress of spreading hatred among the people of India through its ongoing "Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India Journey)," Manmohan Vaidya described the opposition party's efforts as "political gimmickry.""The Congress wants to connect people through hatred and political gimmickry that would not serve the purposes of uniting the masses. Congress harbored hatred for the RSS and tried to prevent it, but the organization expanded with the support of society," Vaidya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is currently undertaking a 3,570 km long march from Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of India, to highlight rising unemployment and escalating prices of essential items, including fuel, under Prime Minister Narenda Modi's reign in New Delhi.
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100707246_97:0:674:433_1920x0_80_0_0_6337f1086ed2befb9d3daa7384ea90db.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
bharatiya janata party (bjp), indian national congress, opposition, narendra modi, new delhi, rahul gandhi
bharatiya janata party (bjp), indian national congress, opposition, narendra modi, new delhi, rahul gandhi
India's RSS Slams Congress for Tweet Showing Organization's Trademark Khaki Shorts Being Burned
07:23 GMT 13.09.2022 (Updated: 07:35 GMT 13.09.2022)
On Monday, a major row erupted between India's federally ruling BJP, RSS and the main opposition party Congress after the latter posted a photo of a burning pair of Khaki shorts on Twitter.
The National Joint Secretary of India's Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Dr. Manmohan Vaidya, has hit out at the Congress party over its "Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India Journey)" campaign.
The row erupted as the party headed by Sonia Gandhi
appeared to take a swipe at the RSS, the nationalist organisation historically linked to the country's federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
On Monday, Congress tweeted a photo of khaki shorts on fire on its social media handles. For years, RSS volunteers had worn Khaki shorts, that became a symbol associated with the organization.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the nationalist organisation is the ideological mentor of the country's federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
"To free the country from the shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step-by-step, we will reach our goal," the Congress stated in the caption under its post.
The tweet quickly led to a war of words between the parties. Members of both BJP
and RSS took to social media to blast Congress before demanding the immediate removal of the picture from Twitter.
"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi: do you want violence in this country? Congress should take down this picture immediately." BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said while lashing out at the Congress.
Accusing the Congress of spreading hatred among the people of India through its ongoing "Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India Journey)," Manmohan Vaidya described the opposition party's efforts as "political gimmickry."
"The Congress wants to connect people through hatred and political gimmickry that would not serve the purposes of uniting the masses. Congress harbored hatred for the RSS and tried to prevent it, but the organization expanded with the support of society," Vaidya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi
is currently undertaking a 3,570 km long march from Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of India, to highlight rising unemployment and escalating prices of essential items, including fuel, under Prime Minister Narenda Modi's reign in New Delhi.