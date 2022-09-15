Export Potential of Istanbul Negotiations Amounts to $17.7 Million: REC

https://sputniknews.com/20220915/export-potential-of-istanbul-negotiations-amounts-to-177-million-rec-1100817638.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The diversified business mission of Russian companies under the "Made in Russia" brand has ended in Istanbul, with the export potential of business meetings between the two countries amounting to almost $18 million, according to the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF).
"The companies held 152 meetings with Turkish partners in the b2b format. Their export potential has reached $17.7 million. The most demanded goods were the products of the construction sector," the REC said.
According to the REC
, during the business trip, 13 Russian enterprises actively developing export sales channels or planning to start export activities in Turkey presented their products. Among the participants of the mission were manufacturers of medical diagnostic equipment, industrial technologies, food products, animated series, children's play complexes, and exercise equipment.
The business mission was opened by a plenary session on the topic titled "Russia-Turkey: prospects for the development of mutual trade," aimed at the development of bilateral trade relations. During the session, participants discussed the specifics of entering the Turkish market, the specifics of regulating and conducting foreign trade activities in the country, the prospects for Russian exports, and the participation of Russian companies in the implementation of infrastructure development tasks in Turkey.
The session was attended by major business associations and business circles in Turkey, including the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEiK), the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD), the Turkish Enterprise and Business Confederation (TURKONFED), the Association of Young Entrepreneurs of Turkey (TÜGIAD), and the Russian-Turkish Trade House (ROST). On the Russian side, among the speakers were Consul General of Russia in Istanbul Andrey Buravov and the head of the trade mission of the Russian Federation in Istanbul, Artur Leontiev.