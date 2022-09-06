https://sputniknews.com/20220906/rec-export-potential-of-meetings-at-cnr-food-istanbul-expo-exceeds-25-million-1100458401.html

“Exporters held more than 150 target meetings with sales agents, including distribution networks, international logistics companies, and well-known retail chains. The companies had an exceptional opportunity to communicate and discuss cooperation prospects with guests from different countries interested in Russian products: Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Azerbaijan and Turkey. The total export potential of the meetings held exceeded $25 million,” REC said.Moreover, exporters attended the seminar on the “Russian Export Center's Financial and Non-Financial Support Measures for Agribusiness Exporters,” and also met with Head of the Istanbul Free Trade Zone Uğur Özcan.For four days, leading companies from the Middle East, North Africa, the Balkans, and Europe demonstrated novelties in the food industry: from basic food products to innovative equipment for food production. This was the first time Russian companies became participants of the exhibition this year.Thirteen Russian producers at the collective stand of Made in Russia presented confectionery, healthy snacks, butter and meat products, soft drinks, caviar, grains, and unique salt and spices. The members of the brand also demonstrated the latest technology in packaging for food products.

