https://sputniknews.com/20220913/vedanta-announces-195-bln-semiconductor-plant-with-foxconn-to-make-india-chip-maker-hub-1100712091.html

Vedanta Announces $19.5 Bln Semiconductor Plant With Foxconn to Make India 'Chip Maker' Hub

Vedanta Announces $19.5 Bln Semiconductor Plant With Foxconn to Make India 'Chip Maker' Hub

PM Narendra Modi has issued a clarion call to transform the country from a 'chip taker' into a chip maker. India aims to reap $300 billion from electronic... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-13T10:51+0000

2022-09-13T10:51+0000

2022-09-13T10:51+0000

india

narendra modi

supply chain

semiconductor manufacturing international corp (smic)

semiconductors

chipmaker

taiwan

foxconn

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100712241_0:54:1025:630_1920x0_80_0_0_36c4f69f7795c51dad76691a3bf62736.jpg

Vedanta Ltd. and Taiwan's Foxconn announced a pact on Tuesday to set up a semiconductor plant worth $19.5 billion in Gujarat, the home state of PM Narendra Modi.Describing the pact as an important step towards accelerating the country's semi-conductor manufacturing ambitions, Modi said that it would significantly boost India's economy and create more jobs.Vedanta's chairman Anil Agarwal described the tie-up as the beginning of a journey to establish India's own Silicon Valley.The Gujarat-based plant will have display and semiconductor facilities and receive government subsidies on electricity and water. The Indian billionaire said that the manufacturing plant would reduce the country's electronics imports and directly provide 100,000 skilled jobs. "The proposed semiconductor manufacturing fab unit will operate on the 28nm technology nodes with wafer size 300 mm; and the display manufacturing unit will produce Generation 8 displays catering to small, medium and large applications," a joint statement released by the firms read.In July, Prime Minister Modi set an ambitious target of achieving $300 billion in electronic manufacturing in next three to four years. Last December, the government formulated a $10 billion incentive plan following a COVID-induced supply disruption which exposed the vulnerability of India's manufacturing sector.As semiconductor shortages hit the world, developed countries such as the US and Japan announced multi-billion incentive packages to attract investment. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) dominates over half of the global chip market.The Indian government says that the country's semiconductor requirement could reach $63 billion by 2026, up from $15 billion in 2020. India has planned a massive expansion of 5 G-based services across the country in the next few years.

https://sputniknews.com/20220704/modi-vows-to-develop-india-as-chip-hub-as-govt-sets-300bn-target-in-electronics-manufacturing--1096948833.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

narendra modi, supply chain, semiconductor manufacturing international corp (smic), semiconductors, chipmaker, taiwan, foxconn