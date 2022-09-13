https://sputniknews.com/20220913/vast-ukrainian-bot-army-exposed-queen-elizabeth-passes-former-uk-colonies-recall-atrocities-1100700376.html

Vast Ukrainian Bot Army Exposed; Queen Elizabeth Passes; Former UK Colonies Recall Atrocities

Vast Ukrainian Bot Army Exposed; Queen Elizabeth Passes; Former UK Colonies Recall Atrocities

Former colonies of the United Kingdom are recalling atrocities committed by the British empire and are finding it difficult to join the procession of mourning

Vast Ukrainian Bot Army Exposed; Queen Elizabeth Passes; Former UK Colonies Recall Atrocities Former colonies of the United Kingdom are recalling atrocities committed by the British empire and are finding it difficult to join the procession of mourning over the passing of the Queen.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. A vast pro-Ukraine army of bots online is pushing the neocon narrative.Obi Egbuna, activist and US Representative for The Zimbabwean Newspapers, joins us to discuss the death of the British Monarch. Former colonies of the United Kingdom are recalling atrocities committed by the Brits and are finding it difficult to join the procession of mourning over the passing of the British monarch.K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss China. Liz Truss is viewed as an ultra-hawk who is likely to increase tensions with China. Also, we discuss the rise of a new economic system with the two Eurasian powerhouses in the lead.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, joins us to discuss refugee and migrant policies. The US and EU are welcoming Ukrainian refugees as Haitians are brutally deported from the US border. Also, after refusing African and Muslim refugees, the EU is welcoming Ukrainian refugees with open arms and open wallets.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israeli officials are working to kill the US return to the Iran nuclear agreement. Also, a delegation of Hamas leaders has arrived in Moscow to discuss mutual ties, and President Trump reveals that the Bagram Air Force Base was used to spy on China.Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, joins us to discuss the Global South. Former colonies of the United Kingdom are recalling atrocities committed by the Brits and finding it difficult to join the procession of mourning over the passing of the British monarch. Also, China and Latin America are set to increase cooperation in technology.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the EU economic crisis. Germany is committing economic suicide at the behest of its US masters. Also, the recession in Europe is an economic boon for US energy companies and Russian hydrocarbon revenues are set to soar.Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss Cuba. The FBI is harassing Puerto Rican activists who are delivering medical aid to Cuba. Also, the Cuban government is criticizing President Biden for continuing with a decades-long embargo.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

