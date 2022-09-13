https://sputniknews.com/20220913/trumps-legal-team-and-justice-department-spar-over-special-master-1100694412.html
Trump's Legal Team and Justice Department Spar Over Special Master
Trump's Legal Team and Justice Department Spar Over Special Master
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul, and Reese Everson start off the week discussing all the breaking topics with fantastic guests...
Trump's legal team and Justice Department spar over special master
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul, and Reese Everson start off the week discussing all the breaking topics with fantastic guests. From the special master and Trump's FBI lawsuit to the Russian special operation in Ukraine and the 21st anniversary of September 11th, 2001.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentJeremy Kuzmarov - Managing editor of CovertAction MagazineIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall to discuss Trump's legal team and the Justice Department being unable to reach an agreement on a special master and what this means going forward with the lawsuit.In the second hour, our hosts were joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss the Russian special operation and the Iran nuclear deal and how it has hit another turning point.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Jeremy Kuzmarov on several different topics such as the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the 1st anniversary of the Afghanistan withdrawal and the 10th anniversary of the Benghazi attacks.
Trump's Legal Team and Justice Department Spar Over Special Master
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul, and Reese Everson start off the week discussing all the breaking topics with fantastic guests. From the special master and Trump's FBI lawsuit to the Russian special operation in Ukraine and the 21st anniversary of September 11th, 2001.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Jeremy Kuzmarov - Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall to discuss Trump’s legal team and the Justice Department being unable to reach an agreement on a special master and what this means going forward with the lawsuit.
In the second hour, our hosts were joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss the Russian special operation and the Iran nuclear deal and how it has hit another turning point.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Jeremy Kuzmarov on several different topics such as the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the 1st anniversary of the Afghanistan withdrawal and the 10th anniversary of the Benghazi attacks.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik