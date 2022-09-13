https://sputniknews.com/20220913/trumps-legal-team-and-justice-department-spar-over-special-master-1100694412.html

Trump's Legal Team and Justice Department Spar Over Special Master

Trump's Legal Team and Justice Department Spar Over Special Master

On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul, and Reese Everson start off the week discussing all the breaking topics with fantastic guests... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-13T09:33+0000

2022-09-13T09:33+0000

2022-09-13T09:33+0000

fbi

9/11 attacks

ukraine

fault lines

radio

radio sputnik

donald trump

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100694257_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b4f4425d0543413eadba4416b3501c0d.png

Trump's legal team and Justice Department spar over special master On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul, and Reese Everson start off the week discussing all the breaking topics with fantastic guests. From the special master and Trump's FBI lawsuit to the Russian special operation in Ukraine and the 21st anniversary of September 11th, 2001.

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentJeremy Kuzmarov - Managing editor of CovertAction MagazineIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall to discuss Trump’s legal team and the Justice Department being unable to reach an agreement on a special master and what this means going forward with the lawsuit.In the second hour, our hosts were joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss the Russian special operation and the Iran nuclear deal and how it has hit another turning point.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Jeremy Kuzmarov on several different topics such as the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the 1st anniversary of the Afghanistan withdrawal and the 10th anniversary of the Benghazi attacks.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fbi, 9/11 attacks, ukraine, аудио, radio, radio sputnik, donald trump, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)