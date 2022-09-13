https://sputniknews.com/20220913/top-contender-for-brazilian-presidency-slams-eus-military-aid-to-ukraine-1100714492.html
Top Contender for Brazilian Presidency Slams EU's Military Aid to Ukraine
Brazilian presidential hopeful Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has lashed out at the European Union's decision to supply weapons to Ukraine, arguing that the block should have instead focused on helping to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in the country.The Workers' Party presidential candidate believes Brussels should have been working on resolving the conflict non-violently instead of meddling in it by providing military aid to Kiev. Moscow repeatedly stressed that arms shipments from the Western countries only prolong the Russian special military operation in Ukraine and called on the West to stop delivering them.Da Silva promised that in the event of his victory in the election, which will be held on October 2, Brazil won't be joining any blocs in the global arena and instead will return to "investments in diplomacy." The candidate explained that the president, in his view, should stay in touch and have good relations with all countries, not just the ones he or she likes.Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is currently leading in the polls, with just three weeks away from the presidential election. According to one of the polls, 46% of Brazilians were ready to cast their ballots for him and only 31% for the current president Jair Bolsonaro.A candidate must get 50% of votes in the first round in order to win. Otherwise, a second round will be held on October 30th. The polls show da Silva maintaining a lead over Bolsonaro in the event of the second round as well.
Brazilian presidential hopeful Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has lashed out at the European Union's decision to supply weapons to Ukraine
, arguing that the block should have instead focused on helping to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in the country.
"The European Union symbolizes the legacy of democracy. At the same time, I believe that the EU made a mistake by giving in easily on the issue [of conflict] between Russia and Ukraine […] I see few people talking about peace and a lot of people talking about arms sales," da Silva said.
The Workers' Party presidential candidate believes Brussels should have been working on resolving the conflict non-violently instead of meddling in it by providing military aid to Kiev. Moscow repeatedly stressed that arms shipments from the Western countries only prolong the Russian special military operation in Ukraine and called on the West to stop delivering them
.
Da Silva promised that in the event of his victory in the election, which will be held on October 2, Brazil won't be joining any blocs in the global arena and instead will return to "investments in diplomacy." The candidate explained that the president, in his view, should stay in touch and have good relations with all countries, not just the ones he or she likes.
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is currently leading in the polls, with just three weeks away from the presidential election. According to one of the polls, 46% of Brazilians were ready to cast their ballots for him and only 31% for the current president Jair Bolsonaro.
A candidate must get 50% of votes in the first round in order to win. Otherwise, a second round will be held on October 30th. The polls show da Silva maintaining a lead over Bolsonaro in the event of the second round as well.