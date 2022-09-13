https://sputniknews.com/20220913/tigray-rebels-in-ethiopia-accuse-government-of-launching-air-strike-on-regional-center-1100709923.html

Tigray Rebels in Ethiopia Accuse Government of Launching Air Strike on Regional Center

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ethiopia's northern Tigray region was hit by an airstrike on Tuesday morning, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said. 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

An official at a local hospital also confirmed the airstrikes.There has been no official information from government officials about the incident yet.Last week, the TPLF agreed to a ceasefire and the start of peace talks with the Ethiopian government under the auspices of the African Union.Ethiopia has been struggling with a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region. In June 2021, the rebels of the TPLF seized the city of Mekelle, the administrative regional center, and the government declared an unconditional ceasefire.owever, the rebels launched a new offensive soon after and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region. The ongoing conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people, and caused a dire humanitarian crisis across the country.A new truce was reached in March 2022, when the Ethiopian authorities announced the introduction of an indefinite humanitarian truce for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Tigray. In June, Ethiopian Prime Minister announced the creation of a committee for negotiations with the TPLF.

