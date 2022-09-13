International
Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Seven more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Black Sea grain deal, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday. 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports — Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne — were unblocked to resume exports. The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.Since the signing of the deal, only 28% of grain shipments from Ukraine went to low-income countries, and 44% to high-income countries, according to a report of the JCC on September 12. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will discuss a revision of the deal with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the upcoming SCO summit in Samarkand. Moreover, Russian envoy to the UN said the part of the deal concerning Russian food exports was not working altogether, which may lead to the termination of the agreements.
Seven Ships Leave Ukraine Under Istanbul Grain Deal, Turkish MoD Says

09:13 GMT 13.09.2022 (Updated: 09:14 GMT 13.09.2022)
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Seven more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Black Sea grain deal, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As part of the grain shipment, as of this morning, 7 more ships with grain have left Ukrainian ports," the statement read.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports — Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne — were unblocked to resume exports. The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.
Since the signing of the deal, only 28% of grain shipments from Ukraine went to low-income countries, and 44% to high-income countries, according to a report of the JCC on September 12. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will discuss a revision of the deal with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the upcoming SCO summit in Samarkand. Moreover, Russian envoy to the UN said the part of the deal concerning Russian food exports was not working altogether, which may lead to the termination of the agreements.
