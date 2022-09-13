https://sputniknews.com/20220913/rare-two-headed-turtle-born-at-indias-odisha-zoo--1100721888.html
Rare Two-Headed Turtle Born at India’s Odisha Zoo
According to Nandankanan Zoological Park officials, the red-eared slider turtle gave birth to two babies - one hatchling is normal, the other has two heads. 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
People are flocking to the Nandankanan Zoological Park in India’s Odisha to see a two-headed turtle born on Monday, media reports have claimed. Calling it a rare incident and a case of genetic disorder, Nandankanan Zoological Park’s Deputy Director Sanjeet Kumar told Indian media that the red-eared slider turtle laid eggs on the sand a few days ago, out of which two babies hatched. The zoologists are leaving no stone unturned in taking full care of the new-born turtles and providing a safe environment inside the park’s reptile enclosure. As of now, the two-headed turtle hatchling is fit and fine and moving normally around its enclosure.
12:53 GMT 13.09.2022 (Updated: 12:54 GMT 13.09.2022)
