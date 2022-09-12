International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220912/taiwan-forces-fire-flares-at-drone-near-kinmen-islands-1100695810.html
Taiwan Forces Fire Flares at Drone Near Kinmen Islands
Taiwan Forces Fire Flares at Drone Near Kinmen Islands
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Taiwanese forces on Monday fired flares at a drone that approached the Kinmen Islands, the Defense Ministry said. 12.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-12T18:25+0000
2022-09-12T18:25+0000
world
asia
china
taiwan
drone
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100695662_0:0:3079:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_54c7881eab485e11801dd031c45860ab.jpg
"Today, on September 12, at 7.37 p.m. [11:37 GMT] a drone was detected, it entered the airspace in the area of restricted waters at Jiaoyu island," Chang Zone-sung, the spokesman of the Army's Kinmen Defense Command, said.The ministry stated that the drone left the area after flares were shot in its direction.In late August, the Taiwanese military fired a warning shot towards a Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) drone for the first time after it had approached the Kinmen Islands.The Kinmen Islands is a group of islands located roughly 6.2 miles east of the city of Xiamen in China's Fujian Province administered by Taiwan. According to the South China Morning Post, until recently, no Chinese military aircraft, including drones, had flown over the islands since the 1950s. The ministry began recording an increased activity of China's aircraft in the islands' airspace after the provocative visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei in early August.China considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries. The US has been supporting the government of Taiwan and selling weapons to the island, while claiming that its position on the One China principle hasn't change. Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
https://sputniknews.com/20220830/white-house-says-us-committed-to-one-china-policy-after-taiwan-shoots-at-chinese-drone-1100191674.html
asia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100695662_65:0:2796:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aed95dce5ab61660e9ccebc33ba0e528.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia, china, taiwan, drone
asia, china, taiwan, drone

Taiwan Forces Fire Flares at Drone Near Kinmen Islands

18:25 GMT 12.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAM YEHA flare lights targets on a mountainside during Taiwan's Southern armoured brigade live-fire exercises in Pingtung county, southern Taiwan, on September 6, 2022.
A flare lights targets on a mountainside during Taiwan's Southern armoured brigade live-fire exercises in Pingtung county, southern Taiwan, on September 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAM YEH
Subscribe
International
India
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Taiwanese forces on Monday fired flares at a drone that approached the Kinmen Islands, the Defense Ministry said.
"Today, on September 12, at 7.37 p.m. [11:37 GMT] a drone was detected, it entered the airspace in the area of restricted waters at Jiaoyu island," Chang Zone-sung, the spokesman of the Army's Kinmen Defense Command, said.
The ministry stated that the drone left the area after flares were shot in its direction.
In late August, the Taiwanese military fired a warning shot towards a Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) drone for the first time after it had approached the Kinmen Islands.
In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo and released by the Republic of China (ROC) Ministry of National Defense, a Taiwanese Air Force F-16 in foreground flies on the flank of a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) H-6 bomber as it passes near Taiwan - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
US-China Tensions Over Taiwan
White House Says US Committed to One China Policy After Taiwan Shoots at Chinese Drone
30 August, 18:50 GMT
The Kinmen Islands is a group of islands located roughly 6.2 miles east of the city of Xiamen in China's Fujian Province administered by Taiwan. According to the South China Morning Post, until recently, no Chinese military aircraft, including drones, had flown over the islands since the 1950s. The ministry began recording an increased activity of China's aircraft in the islands' airspace after the provocative visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei in early August.
China considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries. The US has been supporting the government of Taiwan and selling weapons to the island, while claiming that its position on the One China principle hasn't change. Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала