International
https://sputniknews.com/20220912/germanys-supply-of-lethal-weapons-to-ukraine-crosses-russias-red-line-ambassador-warns-1100672005.html
Germany's Supply of Lethal Weapons to Ukraine Crosses Russia's 'Red Line', Ambassador Warns
Germany's Supply of Lethal Weapons to Ukraine Crosses Russia's 'Red Line', Ambassador Warns
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine is a "red line" for Moscow, which Berlin should not have crossed, Russian Ambassador to Germany... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-12T08:13+0000
2022-09-12T08:14+0000
russia
germany
ukraine
arms delivery
lethal weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097298594_0:132:3170:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_a0a61daa07824fbf56102d6eb6e6fcfe.jpg
In late August, German media reported that Ukrainian diplomats had repeatedly asked Germany to provide additional heavy weapons, but so far, without success. The German defense ministry reportedly justified its refusal by saying that the German Bundeswehr needed these weapons to fulfill its obligations in NATO.At the same time, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin has been regularly supplying Kiev with "very effective" weapons and vowed to continue the deliveries, but stressed that there should be no escalation.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have ramped up lethal weapons supplies to Ukraine.
russia
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097298594_221:0:2950:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b215b723af0ba6c0243ddb79503aec69.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, germany, ukraine, arms delivery, lethal weapons
russia, germany, ukraine, arms delivery, lethal weapons

Germany's Supply of Lethal Weapons to Ukraine Crosses Russia's 'Red Line', Ambassador Warns

08:13 GMT 12.09.2022 (Updated: 08:14 GMT 12.09.2022)
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2022
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine is a "red line" for Moscow, which Berlin should not have crossed, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev said on Monday.

"The fact of supplying the Ukrainian regime with German-manufactured lethal weapons, used not only against Russian soldiers, but also against the civilian population of Donbas, is a red line that Berlin should not have crossed, taking into account Germany's moral and historical responsibility to our people for the crimes of Nazism during the Great Patriotic War," Nechaev told the Izvestiya newspaper.

In late August, German media reported that Ukrainian diplomats had repeatedly asked Germany to provide additional heavy weapons, but so far, without success. The German defense ministry reportedly justified its refusal by saying that the German Bundeswehr needed these weapons to fulfill its obligations in NATO.
At the same time, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin has been regularly supplying Kiev with "very effective" weapons and vowed to continue the deliveries, but stressed that there should be no escalation.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have ramped up lethal weapons supplies to Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала