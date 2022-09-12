https://sputniknews.com/20220912/germanys-supply-of-lethal-weapons-to-ukraine-crosses-russias-red-line-ambassador-warns-1100672005.html

Germany's Supply of Lethal Weapons to Ukraine Crosses Russia's 'Red Line', Ambassador Warns

Germany supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine is a "red line" for Moscow, which Berlin should not have crossed, Russian Ambassador to Germany...

In late August, German media reported that Ukrainian diplomats had repeatedly asked Germany to provide additional heavy weapons, but so far, without success. The German defense ministry reportedly justified its refusal by saying that the German Bundeswehr needed these weapons to fulfill its obligations in NATO.At the same time, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin has been regularly supplying Kiev with "very effective" weapons and vowed to continue the deliveries, but stressed that there should be no escalation.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have ramped up lethal weapons supplies to Ukraine.

