Germany's 'Absolute Deficit' in Weapon Reserves Impedes Supplies to Ukraine, FM Baerbock Says

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The reserves of German armed forces (Bundeswehr) are depleted to the point when Berlin cannot step up weapons deliveries to Ukraine, but... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International

According to the official, the German government set up a special fund of 100 billion euros ($99.9 billion) to tackle the shortage and support the Bundeswehr, so that the military industry "actively produces materiel" for Ukraine "not only in the coming months, but in the years to come."On Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that the new deliveries to Ukraine will include the Cobra radar system and the IRIS-T (Infra Red Imaging System Tail/Thrust Vector-Controlled) air defense systems.On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.In response, the United States and its allies launched comprehensive sanctions against Russia and boosted military assistance for Ukraine, including by supplying it with lethal weapons.

