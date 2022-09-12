https://sputniknews.com/20220912/dart-spacecraft-set-to-hit-asteroid-in-planetary-protection-test-in-2-weeks-nasa-says-1100692728.html

DART Spacecraft Set to Hit Asteroid in Planetary Protection Test in 2 Weeks, NASA Says

DART Spacecraft Set to Hit Asteroid in Planetary Protection Test in 2 Weeks, NASA Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the world’s first mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-12T15:58+0000

2022-09-12T15:58+0000

2022-09-12T15:58+0000

nasa

asteroids

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/07/1079290791_0:153:1921:1233_1920x0_80_0_0_2a03b3d4dfcff8e59ed02617ef16149c.jpg

Dart is a first of its kind spacecraft that will automatically navigate to a target asteroid and intentionally collide with it to change the asteroid's motion in a way that can be measured using ground-based telescopes, Zurbuchen said.DART will provide important data to help better prepare for an asteroid that might pose an impact hazard to Earth, should one ever be discovered, NASA said in a statement.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nasa, asteroids, us