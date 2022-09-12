https://sputniknews.com/20220912/biden-signs-executive-order-for-biotech-and-biomanufacturing-initiative-1100688418.html

Biden Signs Executive Order for Biotech and Biomanufacturing Initiative

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday to launch a national biotechnology and biomanufacturing initiative. 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

The initiative is intended to realize the potential of biology that "can make almost anything that we use in our day-to-day lives, from medicines to fuels to plastics, and continue to drive US innovation into economic and societal success," the release added.The White House will host a summit on the initiative on Wednesday, during which cabinet agencies will announce new investments and resources. The initiative is intended to accelerate biotechnology innovation and grow the US bioeconomy across multiple sectors, including health, agriculture, and energy. It will also support advances in biomanufacturing to create strong domestic supply chains.

