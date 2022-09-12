International
Biden Signs Executive Order for Biotech and Biomanufacturing Initiative
Biden Signs Executive Order for Biotech and Biomanufacturing Initiative
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday to launch a national biotechnology and biomanufacturing initiative.
The initiative is intended to realize the potential of biology that "can make almost anything that we use in our day-to-day lives, from medicines to fuels to plastics, and continue to drive US innovation into economic and societal success," the release added.The White House will host a summit on the initiative on Wednesday, during which cabinet agencies will announce new investments and resources. The initiative is intended to accelerate biotechnology innovation and grow the US bioeconomy across multiple sectors, including health, agriculture, and energy. It will also support advances in biomanufacturing to create strong domestic supply chains.
Biden Signs Executive Order for Biotech and Biomanufacturing Initiative

13:57 GMT 12.09.2022
From left to right, the structures of A-, B- and Z-DNA. The structure a DNA molecule depends on its environment. In aqueous enviromnents, including the majority of DNA in a cell, B-DNA is the most common structure. The A-DNA structure is dominates in dehydrated samples and is similar to the double-stranded RNA and DNA/RNA hybrids. Z-DNA is a rarer structure found in DNA bound to certain proteins
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday to launch a national biotechnology and biomanufacturing initiative.

"The United States has relied too heavily on foreign materials and bioproduction, and our past off-shoring of critical industries, including biotechnology, threatens our ability to access materials like important chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients," the White House said in a press release.

The initiative is intended to realize the potential of biology that "can make almost anything that we use in our day-to-day lives, from medicines to fuels to plastics, and continue to drive US innovation into economic and societal success," the release added.
The White House will host a summit on the initiative on Wednesday, during which cabinet agencies will announce new investments and resources. The initiative is intended to accelerate biotechnology innovation and grow the US bioeconomy across multiple sectors, including health, agriculture, and energy. It will also support advances in biomanufacturing to create strong domestic supply chains.
